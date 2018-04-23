Nashville Predators move to the second round after blowout

In a lopsided game, the Nashville Predators cruised to an elimination of the Colorado Avalanche. It wasn't much of a game, with no goals by the home team and an easy shutout win for Pekka Rinne.

An early lead

Early in the game, Nashville put the puck in the net, but it was ruled no goal due to a very clear-cut goaltender interference. After a challenge by the Predators, the call on the ice was confirmed.

However, Mattias Ekholm blasted home the first goal on a screen at 7:02 to give Nashville the lead. Austin Watson extended the lead at 10:19 on a rebound shot.

A slashing penalty was called on Gabriel Landeskog, putting the Predators on the power play. A strong penalty kill for Avalanche ended the period, leaving seven seconds left. The Avalanche easily finished it off.

Nevertheless, Filip Forsberg scored Nashville’s third goal on a two-on-one at 0:38. To further the woes of the Avalanche, Nikita Zadorov took an interference penalty at 6:13. Also at 6:13 were cancelling penalties by Sven Andrighetto and Viktor Arvidsson, cross-checking and embellishment respectively.

The goals kept coming

The Avalanche killed the penalty but gave up a fourth goal soon after. Nick Bonino put this one in at 8:26. Six minutes later, Nikita Zadorov finally scored the first goal for the Avalanche, but it was overturned for goaltender interference.

Ryan Ellis was slew-footed by Mikko Rantanen, which resulted in Nikita Zadorov tackling Ellis. The Predators' defenseman went to the box for tripping, and Zadorov went for roughing, both at 19:31.

The 4-on-4 headed into the third, which resulted in no goals. Viktor Arvidsson scored the fifth goal for Nashville at 2:36, furthering the sheer domination. At 10:02, Mark Barberio headed off for interference.

It's all over now

The Avalanche killed it off. Nothing much else happened, and the game ended to a standing ovation by Avalanche fans. No one can be too upset, as the progress the young Colorado squad showed, as well as the promise, is enough to make any fan happy with how the season went.

As for the Nashville Predators, they will be looking to go on a run for Lord Stanley's Cup. However, they face a formidable foe in the Winnipeg Jets who easily defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in their series.

If the Predators can pull it off, expect them to be in the championship series.

Can the Nashville Predators pull off another Cup run? Or have the Avalanche worn them down enough so that the Winnipeg Jets can finish them off? Let us know down in the comments.