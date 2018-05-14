Capitals take a commanding 2-0 series lead over Lightning

If the first game was going to be any indication of how this series is going to go, the Tampa Bay Lightning might as well just hand the Washington Capitals the broom.

The Capitals came into this game riding a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Tampa Bay wanted to bounce back and show the Caps that they have what it takes to contend with this impressive team. However, that did not go well as the Capitals practically annihilated the Lightning by a score of 6-2.

Caps scored early

Well, it didn't start off too well as Matt Niskanen opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the opening period. That's a great way to start Game 2 if you're a Caps' fan. If you're a Lightning fan, you had to be thinking "Wow. Really? Just like that?"

After gaining a power play, Brayden Point was able to level the scoring at 1-1. The goal would have seemed to motivate them as the Bolts were able to gain another power play and keep the pressure on the Capitals.

Steven Stamkos took advantage and was able to double the lead on the said power play to make the score 2-1.

Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal with teammates. | Photo: Tampa Bay Lightning on Twitter

Tampa Bay held that advantage going into the first intermission.

Washington took control

The Caps tied the game up again with Devante Smith-Pelly tying the game at 2-2 almost three minutes into the second period.

A much rather boring second period would soon have more fireworks with Lars Eller giving the Capitals a 3-2 lead with just a minute left in the second period.

And as time dwindled down, the Capitals gained another goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov that went in off of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay did much better in Game 2 than in Game 1. More pressure was applied, and they were more physical. But they still couldn't get the Capitals to stay out of the net.

Alex Ovechkin got his name on the scoresheet to make the game 5-2, shooting home a shot set up by Kuznetsov, giving him his 10th goal of the playoffs.

Imagine if things could get worse. Maybe a player gets ejected, or all the lights blow a fuse? That would suck, right?

OR, imagine the Capitals getting yet another goal that drives a good portion of fans out of their seats and to their cars.

Well, you've got Brett Connolly to thank for that with his goal making it 6-2.

The win tied the Capitals' franchise record for most road wins during the postseason.

Washington took the game 6-2, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Next game

Game 3 will be held on Tuesday as the series shifts to Washington, with the Capitals having a chance to complete a sweep in front of their own fans.

What is your reaction to Tampa Bay's poor performance? Is the series over for them? How good are the Capitals? Let us know in the comments section below.