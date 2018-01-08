NHL Comic Captions: Week 13 of 2017/18 season

NHL comic captions depicting what players may be thinking. (Photo: nhl.com)

The new 2017/18 season began on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, and is now 13 weeks old. Let’s take a look at some photos and catch up with what happened this 13th week of NHL regular season action.

Here’s NHL comic captions – Week 13 of the 2017/18 season

The Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid goes horizontal in an effort to score. (Photo: Oilersnation)

"I knew McDavid had special talents, but I never knew he could levitate." Anton Forsberg, goalie - Chicago Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers are in trouble. Even with a generational talent like Connor McDavid, they are sinking fast in the Pacific Division without any indication of turning their fortunes around.

This December 29, 2017, contest is a perfect example.

They fell behind by two goals 3-1 by the 8:28 mark of the third period, only to come storming back scoring two goals within 1:24 to tie the game and bring about overtime with 0:55 seconds remaining on a goal by Leon Draisaitl.

Overtime lasted just 0:50 seconds as Patrick Kane took care of the outcome, sending the Oilers to yet another loss.

The woes of the Oilers continued as they were shutout by the identical score of 5-0 by the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings before edging the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. They went back to their losing ways again by dropping another game to the Dallas Stars 5-1.

Then losing again to the Chicago Blackhawks today by a 4-1 margin, the once powerful Oiler team is in 13th place in the Western Conference.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to impress and beat good teams along the way. (Photo: Boston Herald)

"This goalie position doesn't look that difficult Malcolm, just drop and close your eyes... I can do that." Deryk Engelland, defenseman - Vegas Golden Knights

In this December 31, 2017, New Year's Eve tilt, the Vegas Golden Knights showed the Toronto Maple Leafs just how good they are as they cruised to their seventh straight win against Auston Matthews and company.

The Golden Knights tallied three consecutive goals to put the Maple Leafs in check in the first period.

William Karlsson had a hat trick and an assist to celebrate the new year and help his team to continue to dominate.

Two goals by Matthews wasn't enough to make a comeback for the Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights are the real deal, and the NHL is beginning to realize it.

Anthony Duclair (10) scores a key goal to help the Arizona Coyotes start out the new year on a positive note. (Photo: whkradio.com)

"Let's see if this adds to my trade value. I used my speed and drove to the net... far post was MINE!" Anthony Duclair, right-wing - Arizona Coyotes

Maybe things are finally looking up for the Arizona Coyotes as the calendar moved to 2018. Anthony Duclair certainly feels that way. On his eighth goal of the season, he used his tenacity in the corner to dig out the puck and then used his unbelievable speed to beat Juuse Saros on the far post.

The hero of the game, however, was Christian Fischer who scored the overtime winner on a play which had two reviews. One for the net coming off the moorings and the other for possible goalie interference. Both were overturned and the game earned two points for the Coyotes who have not had many games with that result.

Duclair was not done yet. After scoring a goal in the January 4, 2018, win he also added another in an overtime shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night. He now has nine goals, six assists.

The Coyotes enjoy their five-day intermission and don't play again until Friday, January 12, 2018. It can do nothing but help this team who has had little practice time with a rigorous schedule.

The Ottawa Senators doubled up on the NHL leading Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on January 6, 2017. (Photo: Boston Herald)

"This is my new goal celebration technique... I think the judges will give me a 10... " Ryan Dzingel, left-wing - Ottawa Senators

It's not too often that you get a win against the best team in the NHL, but when you do it's something special. Just ask Ryan Dzingel who collected two goals in a bizarre game.

The Ottawa Senators finished the first period by scoring three consecutive goals, only to allow the Tampa Bay Lightning to recoup and tie the game with three straight goals of their own in the middle stanza.

Wait... it gets better.

Then in the final period, the Sens scored... you guessed it three straight goals to take the topsy-turvy game 6-3.

This loss marked only the second time this season that the powerful Lightning has lost back-to-back games. Maybe they're coming back down to the earth's atmosphere.

The Sens are another story. They are very erratic and don't seem to be able to find their game. Being just eight points ahead of the lowly Buffalo Sabres has got to be depressing.

How long before Erik Karlsson gets completely fed up and demands a trade?