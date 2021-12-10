Highlights: 2021 Abu Dhabi GP in Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
THANK YOU VERY MUCH! 🏁
History-making season comes to an end
A dream come true for @Max33Verstappen as he crosses the line in Abu Dhabi 👀
And becomes F1 World Champion for the first time! 👑 🏆#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/DIF51TL6Sk — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021
MERCEDES WINS ITS EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS HIS FIRST FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS!!!!! 🏁🏆
FINAL LAP
Lap 57
Lap 55
Lap 54 🟨 SAFETY CAR
Lap 50
Lap 49
Lap 47
Lap 44
Lap 43
2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +14.313
3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +41.235
Lap 41
Lap 39 🟣
Lap 38
The Dutchman has newer tires and is cutting the gap.
Lap 37
Lap 37 🟨 VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR
Lap 36
Lap 35
2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +5.143
3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +30.552
4 Fernando ALONSO Alpine +44.449
5 Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +45.892
6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +48.168
7 Lando NORRIS McLaren +50.483
8 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +53.088
9 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes +53.566
10 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +55.393
11 Esteban OCON Alpine +59.566
12 Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +62.791
13 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing +75.026
14 Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +75.866
15 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +77.825
16 Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team
17 Nicholas LATIFI Williams
18 George RUSSELL Williams (OUT)
19 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing (OUT)
Lap 31
Lap 29
THANK YOU KIMI!
Lap 28
Lap 26 🟨 Yellow flag
Lap 25
Lap 24
Lap 21
VERSTAPPEN IS BENEFITING FROM THIS SITUATION BECAUSE HE IS CUTTING TIME
Lap 19
Lap 17
2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +10.169
3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +13.889
4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +15.356
5 Lando NORRIS McLaren +19.437
Lap 15
He changes from medium to hard tires
Lap 14
He changed the soft tires for the hard tires.
Lap 12 🟣
Lap 11
Lap 9
Lap 7
Lap 5
Lap 3
2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +1.471
3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +2.964
4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +4.951
5 Lando NORRIS McLaren +6.446
6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +7.350
7 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +8.282
8 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes +8.874
9 Esteban OCON Alpine +9.756
10 Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +10.507
11 Fernando ALONSO Alpine +11.258
12 Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +12.354
13 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing +13.097
14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +13.527
15 Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +14.123
16 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing +14.787
17 Nicholas LATIFI Williams +15.980
18 Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team +16.340
19 George RUSSELL Williams +16.992
Lap 1
RACE ON! 🏁
Formation lap
Starting grid
Breaking News! 🚨
BREAKING: Nikita Mazepin will not race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a positive test for Covid-19— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021
Mazepin is experiencing only mild symptoms, and is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols
We wish Nikita a safe and rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZHNo8eCddT
The time has come!
POLE POSITION FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN 1️⃣
Q3 0:24
Q3 5:42
Q3 7:03
2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.551
3 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.902
4 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes +1.083
5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +1.107
6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +1.261
7 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.283
8 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.297
9 Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +1.380
10 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing
Q3 BEGINS 🚥
Q2 ENDS ✔
Fernando ALONSO Alpine +0.660
Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +1.243
Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.266
Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing +1.451
Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +1.505
Q2 0:00
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:22.800
2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+0.335
3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.345
Q2 0:24
Q2 3:19
RICCIARDO
STROLL
GIOVINAZZI
VETTEL
GASLY
Q2 7:21
Q2 10:45
Q2 BEGINS 🚥
Q1 ENDS ✔
Nicholas LATIFI Williams+1.493
George RUSSELL Williams+1.578
Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing+1.934
Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team+2.061
Nikita MAZEPIN Haas F1 Team+2.840
Q1 0:04
Mercedes largely dominates the first stage of qualifying with Hamilton first and Bottas second.
Q1 2:24
VETTEL
RÄIKKÖNEN
LATIFI
SCHUMACHER
MAZEPIN
Q1 5:30 🟢Normalized session
RED FLAG 🟥 SESSION STOPPED
Q1 7:34
Q1 9:08
Q1 10:23
CLASSIFICACTION BEGINS 🚥
Weather in Abu Dhabi 🌦
Chance of precipitation: 1%.
Humidity: 61%.
Wind: 13 km/h.
Third practice classification
Everything is ready!
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live?
If you want to watch it in streaming: Star+ and F1 TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option.
Verstappen vs Hamilton, the last world title fight
For Max Verstappen, this would be the first Formula 1 world title in his entire career, while Lewis Hamilton has the opportunity to add his eighth crown, thus becoming the greatest world championship winner in history.
Last winner in Abu Dhabi
Track limits
Available tyres
Soft C5: Fastest (Higher wear)
Medium C4: Balanced (Moderate wear)
Hard C3: Longer lasting (Lower wear)
Second practice classification
First practice classification
Yas Marina Circuit
Welcome!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this broadcast. We will be bringing you pre-grand prix analysis, qualifying updates, race updates and live news here on VAVEL.com.