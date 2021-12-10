Highlights: 2021 Abu Dhabi GP in Formula 1
Image: VAVEL

5:17 PM4 months ago

THANK YOU VERY MUCH! 🏁

We are deeply grateful for your company throughout the 2021 Formula 1 season. We close the year with the satisfaction of having delivered. We look forward to seeing you next year to experience the 2022 season together. THANK YOU VERY MUCH!
11:25 AM4 months ago

History-making season comes to an end

11:14 AM4 months ago

MERCEDES WINS ITS EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆



10:44 AM4 months ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS HIS FIRST FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP



10:38 AM4 months ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS!!!!! 🏁🏆

MAX VERSTAPPEN IS THE 2021 WORLD CHAMPION
10:36 AM4 months ago

FINAL LAP

VERSTAPPEN TAKES FIRST PLACE AND WILL BE WORLD CHAMPION
10:34 AM4 months ago

FINAL LAP

VERSTAPPEN ATTACKS HAMILTON, WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE FINAL LAP
10:32 AM4 months ago

Lap 57

THE SAFETY CAR LEAVES AND WE WILL HAVE THE LAST LAP OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP.
10:32 AM4 months ago

Lap 57

Race control does not allow overtaking of laggards during the safety car
10:26 AM4 months ago

Lap 55

Hamilton: "This is incredible man"
10:24 AM4 months ago

Lap 54 🟨 SAFETY CAR

LATIFI HIT AND RACE CONTROL BRINGS OUT THE SAFETY CAR. VERSTAPPEN'S LAST HOPE
10:18 AM4 months ago

Lap 50

Lando Norris suffers a puncture in one of his tires. Big blow for the British driver in the drivers' championship.
10:15 AM4 months ago

Lap 49

Charles Leclerc uses the DRS against Daniel Ricciardo for 11th position.
10:13 AM4 months ago

Lap 47

Max Verstappen is more than 13 seconds behind Hamilton. Twelve laps to go and the Mercedes does not let up.
10:09 AM4 months ago

Lap 44

Bottas attacks Norris with DRS for fifth place. The Mercedes cannot overtake the McLaren.
10:07 AM4 months ago

Lap 43

1  Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2  Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +14.313  

3  Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +41.235

10:04 AM4 months ago

Lap 41

Alonso leaves the track after a battle with Tsunoda. No serious incidents
10:02 AM4 months ago

Lap 39 🟣

Max Verstappen sets fastest lap record with a time of 1:26.321
10:01 AM4 months ago

Lap 38

Hamilton has a gap of +17.056 seconds to Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has newer tires and is cutting the gap.

9:59 AM4 months ago

Lap 37

MAX VERSTAPPEN MAKES A PIT STOP AND PUTS ON NEW HARD TIRES. RED BULL ACHIEVES A LAP TIME OF 2.4 SECONDS.
9:58 AM4 months ago

Lap 37 🟨 VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR

Antonio Giovinazzi retires from the race and triggers a virtual safety car
9:55 AM4 months ago

Lap 36

Valtteri Bottas overtakes Charles Leclerc and is now in eighth place.
9:53 AM4 months ago

Lap 35

1  Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2  Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +5.143  

3  Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +30.552  

4  Fernando ALONSO Alpine +44.449  

5  Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +45.892  

6  Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +48.168  

7  Lando NORRIS McLaren +50.483  

8  Charles LECLERC Ferrari +53.088  

9  Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes +53.566  

10  Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +55.393  

11  Esteban OCON Alpine +59.566  

12  Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +62.791  

13  Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing +75.026  

14  Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +75.866  

15  Lance STROLL Aston Martin +77.825  

16  Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team

17  Nicholas LATIFI Williams

18  George RUSSELL Williams (OUT)

19  Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing (OUT)

9:50 AM4 months ago

Lap 31

Valtteri Bottas pit stop with a time of 2.4 seconds.
9:47 AM4 months ago

Lap 29

Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN ends his participation in the race due to problems with his Alfa Romeo. This was the Finn's last performance in Formula 1.

THANK YOU KIMI!

9:45 AM4 months ago

Lap 28

George Russell has problems with his Williams
9:44 AM4 months ago

Lap 26 🟨 Yellow flag

Race control brings out the yellow flag due to a spin by Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN
9:41 AM4 months ago

Lap 25

For now, Verstappen cannot use DRS on Hamilton because he has a time difference of more than one second.
9:38 AM4 months ago

Lap 24

Valtteri Bottas is fourth and is closing in on Yuki Tsunoda who is third.
9:35 AM4 months ago

Lap 21

CHECO PÉREZ HAS A FIERCE BATTLE WITH LEWIS HAMILTON, THE MEXICAN DOES NOT MAKE IT EASY FOR THE MERCEDES DRIVER IN FIRST POSITION.

VERSTAPPEN IS BENEFITING FROM THIS SITUATION BECAUSE HE IS CUTTING TIME

9:31 AM4 months ago

Lap 19

Verstappen loses time to Carlos Sainz, but finally overtakes him at turn nine
9:27 AM4 months ago

Lap 17

1  Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing

2  Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +10.169 

3  Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +13.889  

4  Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +15.356 

5  Lando NORRIS McLaren +19.437

9:25 AM4 months ago

Lap 15

Lewis Hamilton makes his pit stop with a time of 2.4 seconds.

He changes from medium to hard tires

9:24 AM4 months ago

Lap 14

Max Verstappen makes his pit stop with a time of 2.1 seconds.

He changed the soft tires for the hard tires.

9:21 AM4 months ago

Lap 12 🟣

Lewis Hamilton records fastest lap record with a time of 1:28.134
9:20 AM4 months ago

Lap 11

Lewis Hamilton is using the medium tires, while Max Verstappen is using the soft tires.
9:17 AM4 months ago

Lap 9

Verstappen and Hamilton touched on lap 1, such action had necessary investigation according to the race direction.
9:14 AM4 months ago

Lap 7

Lando Norris lost the third position and now ranks fifth
9:12 AM4 months ago

Lap 5

Lewis Hamilton holds a +1.914 lead over Max Verstappen
9:08 AM4 months ago

Lap 3

1  Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2  Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +1.471

3  Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +2.964 

4  Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +4.951 

5  Lando NORRIS McLaren +6.446 

6  Charles LECLERC Ferrari +7.350  

7  Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +8.282  

8  Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes +8.874  

9  Esteban OCON Alpine +9.756  

10  Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +10.507 

11  Fernando ALONSO Alpine +11.258  

12  Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +12.354 

13  Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing +13.097 

14  Lance STROLL Aston Martin +13.527 

15  Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +14.123  

16  Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing +14.787 

17  Nicholas LATIFI Williams +15.980 

18  Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team +16.340 

19  George RUSSELL Williams +16.992

9:06 AM4 months ago

Lap 1

VERSTAPPEN AND HAMILTON BATTLE FIERCELY FOR FIRST PLACE, MERCEDES DRIVER DOES NOT RELINQUISH POSITION
9:05 AM4 months ago

RACE ON! 🏁

HAMILTON STARTS VERY WELL AND TAKES THE LEAD, MAX VERSTAPPEN IS SECOND.
9:02 AM4 months ago

Formation lap

The cars take to the track to warm up their tires and the previous lap is already running
8:49 AM4 months ago

Starting grid



8:47 AM4 months ago

Breaking News! 🚨

Nikita Mazepin will not take part in the race as he tested positive for Covid-19.

 

8:44 AM4 months ago

The time has come!

In less than an hour the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 will start
10:11 AM4 months ago

POLE POSITION FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN 1️⃣

10:03 AM4 months ago

Q3 0:24

VERSTAPPEN KEEPS THE LEAD AND HAMILTON CANNOT OVERTAKE HIM IN POLE POSITION. BAD FIRST AND SECOND SECTOR OF THE MERCEDES
9:57 AM4 months ago

Q3 5:42

Valtteri Bottas in trouble, fourth for now and Sergio Perez +0.859 in third place.
9:56 AM4 months ago

Q3 7:03

1  Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:22.109  

2  Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.551  

3  Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.902  

4  Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes +1.083  

5  Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +1.107  

6  Charles LECLERC Ferrari +1.261  

7  Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.283  

8  Esteban OCON Alpine +1.297  

9  Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +1.380  

10  Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing

9:54 AM4 months ago

Q3 BEGINS 🚥

The last qualifying stage of the year begins. The first 10 positions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be defined.
9:48 AM4 months ago

Q2 ENDS ✔

The eliminated drivers are:

Fernando ALONSO Alpine +0.660  

Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +1.243  

Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.266  

Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing +1.451 

Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +1.505

9:45 AM4 months ago

Q2 0:00

Verstappen is now first in the standings:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:22.800  

2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+0.335  

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.345 

9:44 AM4 months ago

Q2 0:24

CHECO PÉREZ TAKES FIRST PLACE IN Q2 WITH A TIME OF 1:23.135
9:41 AM4 months ago

Q2 3:19

For now the eliminated pilots are:

RICCIARDO

STROLL

GIOVINAZZI

VETTEL

GASLY

9:36 AM4 months ago

Q2 7:21

CARLOS SAINZ SETS A TIME OF 1:23.174 TO TAKE FIRST PLACE IN Q2
9:33 AM4 months ago

Q2 10:45

Lewis Hamilton takes first place in Q2 with a time of 1:23185. Max Verstappen is second by four thousandths of a second.
9:29 AM4 months ago

Q2 BEGINS 🚥

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas take to the track and the second stage of qualifying gets under way
9:24 AM4 months ago

Q1 ENDS ✔

The eliminated drivers are:

Nicholas LATIFI Williams+1.493  

George RUSSELL Williams+1.578 

Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing+1.934 

Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team+2.061  

Nikita MAZEPIN Haas F1 Team+2.840

9:22 AM4 months ago

Q1 0:04

Great job by the two AlphaTauri drivers. For now Tsunoda is fifth and Gasly is sixth in Q1.

Mercedes largely dominates the first stage of qualifying with Hamilton first and Bottas second.

9:18 AM4 months ago

Q1 2:24

For now the eliminated drivers are:

VETTEL

RÄIKKÖNEN

LATIFI

SCHUMACHER

MAZEPIN

9:16 AM4 months ago

Q1 5:30 🟢Normalized session

Drivers return to the track and qualifying is back on track
9:15 AM4 months ago

RED FLAG 🟥 SESSION STOPPED

Abu Dhabi qualifying session suspended for a few minutes due to foreign object on the track
9:13 AM4 months ago

Q1 7:34

Pierre Gasly's time was deleted by the race direction. The AlphaTauri driver exceeded; the track limits at turn 16, he will now have to do the lap again.
9:10 AM4 months ago

Q1 9:08

All drivers are using the soft tires, except for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who took to the track on the medium compounds.
9:09 AM4 months ago

Q1 10:23

Lewis Hamilton takes the top spot in Q1 with a time of 1:23.266
9:06 AM4 months ago

CLASSIFICACTION BEGINS 🚥

Max Verstappen, the AlphaTauri and Lando Norris start qualifying 1 at the Yas Marina Circuit.
9:04 AM4 months ago

Weather in Abu Dhabi 🌦

25 C°

Chance of precipitation: 1%.

Humidity: 61%.

Wind: 13 km/h.

9:02 AM4 months ago

Third practice classification

8:56 AM4 months ago

Everything is ready!

In a few minutes, the last qualifying session of the year will begin, which will determine the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.
12:09 AM4 months ago

11:59 PM4 months ago

11:54 PM4 months ago

Verstappen vs Hamilton, the last world title fight

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are giving us a dream season in this 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. Both drivers arrive at the last race of the season with the same amount of points (369.5) and either of them has the chance to be crowned world champion in the highest category of motorsport.
For Max Verstappen, this would be the first Formula 1 world title in his entire career, while Lewis Hamilton has the opportunity to add his eighth crown, thus becoming the greatest world championship winner in history.

11:49 PM4 months ago

Last winner in Abu Dhabi

The last winner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull RB16 in 2020. The Dutchman managed to pull out a considerable lead over the two Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton. The podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 was as follows: 1. Max Verstappen 1:36:28.645 2. Valtteri Bottas +15.976 3. Lewis Hamilton +18.415
11:44 PM4 months ago

Track limits

For the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, race control will place special attention on drivers who exceed the track limits at Turn 7 and at the exits of Turns 15 and 16. Cars that do not respect these regulations could be subject to penalties in qualifying and the race.
11:39 PM4 months ago

Available tyres

For the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Pirelli will provide the softest range of tires, offering higher speed but more pronounced compound wear.

Soft C5: Fastest (Higher wear)
Medium C4: Balanced (Moderate wear)
Hard C3: Longer lasting (Lower wear)




 

11:34 PM4 months ago

Second practice classification



11:29 PM4 months ago

First practice classification

11:24 PM4 months ago

Yas Marina Circuit

The Yas Marina Circuit, located in the city of Abu Dhabi, underwent a radical modification in its layout for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. The track went from having 21 turns to 16, after the second and third sectors were modified. This new version of the Yas Marina Circuit has a length of 5.281 kilometers and two DRS zones that will make overtaking possible. On race day we will have a total of 58 laps.


 

11:19 PM4 months ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone! Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula 1 season.

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this broadcast. We will be bringing you pre-grand prix analysis, qualifying updates, race updates and live news here on VAVEL.com.

