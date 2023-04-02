Australian Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch F1 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Australian Grand Prix Live Score in F1 2023
What time is Australian Grand Prix match for F1 2023?
Argentina: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 7:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 11:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Fittipaldi wants there to be a "fight".
"It would be great for the fans to see both of them fighting for the championship. As long as Red Bull allows them to fight each other," he commented.
He also added that more Latin American drivers will come and Checo is serving as an inspiration for that.
"There are now many Latin American drivers on their way to enter Formula 1 in the next few years. There is a lot of enthusiasm and Checo Perez is sure to inspire young Latin American drivers. Having someone to represent Latin America is very important."
A second wind
"Checo was on the ropes in his career. We made a deal that gave him a second wind and now he has won four grands prix (with Red Bull) and taken numerous podiums. He's driving better and better and he's got his confidence back," he commented.
Tight competition
Formula 1 Constructors' Championship 2023
Mercedes AMG F1 | 38 points
Aston Martin | 38 points
Ferrari | 26 points
Alpine F1 Team | 8 points
Williams | 1 point
Haas F1 Team | 1 point
Alphatauri | 0 points
McLaren | 0 points
Drivers' standings season 2023
Checo Perez | 43 points | Red Bull
Fernando Alonso | 30 points | Aston Martin
Lewis Hamilton | 20 points | Mercedes
Carlos Sainz | 20 points | Ferrari
George Russell | 18 points | Mercedes
Lance Stroll | 8 points | Aston Martin
Charles Leclerc | 6 points | Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas | 4 points | Alfa Romeo
Pierre Gasly | 4 points | Alpine Team
Esteban Ocon | 4 points | Alpine Team
Kevin Magnussen | 1 point | Haas Team
Alexander Albon | 1 point | Williams
Nico Hulkenberg | 0 points | Haas Team
Nyck de Vries | 0 points |Alphatauri
Lano Narris | 0 points | McLaren
Guanyu Zhou | 0 points | Alfa Romeo
Yuki Tsunoda | 0 points | Alphatauri
Logan Sargent | 0 points | Williams
Felipe Drugovich | 0 points
Oscar Piastri | 0 points | McLaren