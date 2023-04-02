Australian Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch F1 2023
6:00 PM29 minutes ago

5:55 PM34 minutes ago

What time is Australian Grand Prix match for F1 2023?

This is the start time of the F1 Australian Grand Prix of April 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Spain: 7:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 11:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

5:50 PM39 minutes ago

Fittipaldi wants there to be a "fight".

Because last season there were indications to Verstappen that Checo would win and he did not allow it and likewise because of how he won the fastest lap in the Saudi Arabian GP, former driver Fittipaldi asked Red Bull to let the drivers go free so that there is an attractive fight in the search for the first place in each race and qualifying.

"It would be great for the fans to see both of them fighting for the championship. As long as Red Bull allows them to fight each other," he commented.

He also added that more Latin American drivers will come and Checo is serving as an inspiration for that.

"There are now many Latin American drivers on their way to enter Formula 1 in the next few years. There is a lot of enthusiasm and Checo Perez is sure to inspire young Latin American drivers. Having someone to represent Latin America is very important."

5:45 PM44 minutes ago

A second wind

Christian Horner, leader at Red Bull, assured that Checo Pérez's career was not going well at all and since he arrived at the team he has risen again, so much so that now he fights one on one for the first place in the world against the multi-champion Verstappen.

"Checo was on the ropes in his career. We made a deal that gave him a second wind and now he has won four grands prix (with Red Bull) and taken numerous podiums. He's driving better and better and he's got his confidence back," he commented.

5:40 PMan hour ago

Tight competition

While the competition for first place has been very close, it has only been on Red Bull's side with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez making it 1-2, although because of this there have been some differences between the two drivers that we will review below.
Foto: Excélsior
Image: Excélsior
5:35 PMan hour ago

Formula 1 Constructors' Championship 2023

Red Bull | 87 points

Mercedes AMG F1 | 38 points

Aston Martin | 38 points

Ferrari | 26 points

Alpine F1 Team | 8 points

Williams | 1 point

Haas F1 Team | 1 point

Alphatauri | 0 points

McLaren | 0 points

5:30 PMan hour ago

Drivers' standings season 2023

Max Verstappen | 44 points | Red Bull

Checo Perez | 43 points | Red Bull

Fernando Alonso | 30 points | Aston Martin

Lewis Hamilton | 20 points | Mercedes

Carlos Sainz | 20 points | Ferrari

George Russell | 18 points | Mercedes

Lance Stroll | 8 points | Aston Martin

Charles Leclerc | 6 points | Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas | 4 points | Alfa Romeo

Pierre Gasly | 4 points | Alpine Team

Esteban Ocon | 4 points | Alpine Team

Kevin Magnussen | 1 point | Haas Team

Alexander Albon | 1 point | Williams

Nico Hulkenberg | 0 points | Haas Team

Nyck de Vries | 0 points |Alphatauri

Lano Narris | 0 points | McLaren

Guanyu Zhou | 0 points | Alfa Romeo 

Yuki Tsunoda | 0 points | Alphatauri

Logan Sargent | 0 points | Williams

Felipe Drugovich | 0 points 

Oscar Piastri | 0 points | McLaren

5:25 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Australian Grand Prix match will be played at the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 am ET.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the F1 2023: Australian Grand Prix!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this F1. We will provide you with pre-F1 analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
