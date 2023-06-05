Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch F1
What time is the Formula 1 race at the Spanish Grand Prix?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador 7:00 AM

UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13:00 AM

Australia: 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Another pole position for Max Verstappen and four more this season

The Dutch driver was the fastest in qualifying, after a chaotic qualifying. With Charles Leclerc out in Q1, Checo Perez and Rusell in Q2 and Fernando Alonso with a badly damaged flat-bottom who only had one attempt in Q3. Finally Max Verstappen took pole, his fourth of the year and the 24th of his career, followed by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. 


The Red Bull driver commented after taking pole: "The car was very good, although qualifying was complicated by the weather. As the track got better and better, the car went smoothly. I love coming to Barcelona, the fans are very enthusiastic about the engine".

Spanish Grand Prix standings

1. Max Verstappen (1:12.272)
2. Carlos Sainz 
3. Lando Norris
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Lance Stroll
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Fernando Alonso 
9. Oscar Piastri                                                               
 10. Pierre Gasly
11. Sergio Pérez
12. George Russell
13. Guanyu Zhou
14. Nick De Vries
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Valterri Bottas
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Alexander Albon
19. Charles Leclerc
20. Logan Sargeant
Checo Perez, out of Q3 for the second time in a row

The Mexican driver has been left out of Q3 in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix and will start from the eleventh position. It already happened to him in the last Grand Prix in Monaco where he did not pass Q1 after an accident in the first minutes of qualifying. Checo explained his accident afterwards to the media: 

"My last attempt in qualifying I made a mistake and went off in 5. I was able to make an attempt but the tires were very hot. It was very wet in the wash and on the outside".

Results of Checo Perez in the Spanish Grand Prix

Mexican Checo Pérez has not won on any occasion in this Grand Prix, last year he came close where he finished second and achieved his best result in the city of Barcelona. Since 2017 a fourth position with Sahara Force India F1 Team 
These are the last ones at the Spanish Grand Prix

The Grand Prix of Spain has been held in Barcelona since 1991;
 

1991: Nigen Mansell

1992: Nigen Mansell

1993: Alain Prost

1994: Damon Hill

1995: Michael Schumacher

1996: Michael Schumacher

1997: Jacques Villeneuve

1998:  Mika Häkkinen

1999: Mika Häkkinen

2000:  Mika Häkkinen

2001:  Michael Schumacher 

2002:  Michael Schumacher 

2003:  Michael Schumacher 

2004:  Michael Schumacher 

2005: Kimi Räikkönen

2006: Fernando Alonso

2007: Felipe Massa

2008: Kimi Räikkönen

2009: Jenson Button

2010: Mark Webber

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Pastor Maldonado

2013: Fernando Alonso

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2015: Nico Rosberg

2016: Max Verstappen

2017:  Lewis Hamilton 

2018:  Lewis Hamilton 

2019:  Lewis Hamilton 

2020:  Lewis Hamilton 

2021:  Lewis Hamilton 

2022: Max Verstappen

Circuit

The race will be held at the Circuit de Montmeló, located in the Grand Prix of Barcelona. It was inaugurated in September 1991 and has a capacity for 140,700 spectators. The length is 4'675 kilometers and has 16 curves.
Eighth meeting of the year

Another race in Europe, this time in the city of Barcelona, before the drivers head to North America for the Canadian Grand Prix. After the Monaco Grand Prix where Checo Pérez had a fantastic race. Verstappen leads the world championship with 39 points ahead of Mexican Sergio Pérez 
 
