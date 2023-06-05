Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch F1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Spanish Grand Prix?
What time is the Formula 1 race at the Spanish Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Another pole position for Max Verstappen and four more this season
The Red Bull driver commented after taking pole: "The car was very good, although qualifying was complicated by the weather. As the track got better and better, the car went smoothly. I love coming to Barcelona, the fans are very enthusiastic about the engine".
Spanish Grand Prix standings
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Lando Norris
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Lance Stroll
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Oscar Piastri
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Sergio Pérez
12. George Russell
13. Guanyu Zhou
14. Nick De Vries
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Valterri Bottas
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Alexander Albon
19. Charles Leclerc
20. Logan Sargeant
Checo Perez, out of Q3 for the second time in a row
"My last attempt in qualifying I made a mistake and went off in 5. I was able to make an attempt but the tires were very hot. It was very wet in the wash and on the outside".
Results of Checo Perez in the Spanish Grand Prix
These are the last ones at the Spanish Grand Prix
1991: Nigen Mansell
1992: Nigen Mansell
1993: Alain Prost
1994: Damon Hill
1995: Michael Schumacher
1996: Michael Schumacher
1997: Jacques Villeneuve
1998: Mika Häkkinen
1999: Mika Häkkinen
2000: Mika Häkkinen
2001: Michael Schumacher
2002: Michael Schumacher
2003: Michael Schumacher
2004: Michael Schumacher
2005: Kimi Räikkönen
2006: Fernando Alonso
2007: Felipe Massa
2008: Kimi Räikkönen
2009: Jenson Button
2010: Mark Webber
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2012: Pastor Maldonado
2013: Fernando Alonso
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Nico Rosberg
2016: Max Verstappen
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Lewis Hamilton
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2021: Lewis Hamilton
2022: Max Verstappen