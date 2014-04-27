Liga MX Clausura 2014: Week 17 Rewind
Sebastian Maz slides a ball past two Tijuana defenders. Photo credit: Imago 7

There were three things that were certain before Week 17 began. Atlante would be relegated to play in the 2014-15 Ascenso MX (that was settled two weeks ago). Cruz Azul, Toluca, and Pumas UNAM would be in the playoffs. Eleven teams were left to compete for five spots. 

Who received their ticket to the Liguilla and who would be left home? 

FRIDAY, APRIL 25:

Queretaro 3, Pachuca 4