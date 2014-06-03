Mexico - Bosnia Live Score of World Cup 2014 Friendly Match
Mexico vs Bosnia Live | Photo: VAVEL USA
Bosnia claims its first win ever against Mexico. A fabulous game by Begovic. For Mexico, things didn't really go their way tonight. Too many penalities and turnovers. A lot of questions were left unanswered in tonight's game for Mexico heading into the World Cup.

93:12: Bosnia will hold on to win this friendly match against Mexico

91:16: Begovic with another save for Bosnia. He has been the hero for them tonight. Let's see if the defence can hold up.

90:00: Four minutes will be added on. Mexico still has a chance.

85:21: Mexico was just inches away from tying the game but Begovic makes an amazing save. Bosnia is up 1-0.

81:40: Talavera snags the ball on a failed corner kick by Bosnia.

79:25: The ball is cleared by Bosnia after a sloppy possession by Mexico. Things are not going the way that Chicharito and his team were hoping for.

74:30: Bosnia playing with only 10 guys after confusion by the referee. The officials look lost.

72:06: Begovic gets a yellow card for wasting time. Questionable call for a friendly game.

67:14: Not many shots in this second half. Mexico hasn't had to play as much defence. They finally are getting the ball down the field.

64:20: Mexico's defence is doing a better job of keeping stuff away from the middle and forcing Bosnia to the sidelines.

59:50: Ponce has a good look but misses the goal badly. Chicharito did make a nice pass on the play. Bosnia defence is not letting down.

52:14: Chicharito takes a shot but it goes over the goal. Nice offensive movement though.

50:16: A dangerous play on a costless kick as both Bosnia and Mexico go for the ball and hit heads. No goal scored.

47:28: Talavera makes a nice save after Pjanic tries to complete a header.

Halftime: That's half! Bosnia takes a 1-0 lead on a Hajrovic goal late in the half. Very impressive play by the Bosnia team. Mexico is a little lost on offense, and we are seeing the difference in the middle.

44:04: A wild shot by Hajrovic. Goes to the right and misses by a good distance.

40:44: Hajrovic nails a crossing pass into the Mexican goal! Bosnia goes up 1-0!

37:09: Bosnia doing a great job on defence. Mexico has taken quite a few shots here but have either been blocked or have gone wide left.

31:20: Halfway through and the game is still tied up. Mexico is doing a better job of attacking.

27:37Talavera comes up with another nice save for MexicoBosnia has had some good looking shots, but they haven't gone in yet.

23:38: Hernandez barely misses a goal to left. Score is still 0-0.

20:18: A yellow card is assessed to Bosnia.

16:12Bosnia challenges the defence by Mexico and overshoots another goal. Right now it is all about Bosnia! They are always one step ahead of El Tri!

13:13: An offsides call on Mexico. They had one on one going down the field with Bosnia and could have made a play.

10:50: Mexico is playing a lot more defence than offense right now. Only one shot attempted so far by them.

7:35: Another shot by Dzeko and it is a missed opportunity as it sails over the goal.

5:59Dzeko gets an open look but the ball flies just above the goal missing it. Bosnia is doing a nice job of stretching out the Mexico defence.

3:27: Hernandez takes a shot for Mexico and misses to the left. Bosnia responds back with a shot of there own but Talavera comes up with a nice save.

1:21: The Mexican defence holds up strong in the middle early and clears the ball after Bosnia is able to get some penetration.

7:30 PM - It's about time for the game to start live in Chicago! Stay tuned!

6:00 PM - While this is all just a friendly match Mexico - Bosnia, it has a lot of meaning and seriousness to it. Both teams head in hoping to claim a victory to ready themselves for their first games in the World Cup. Bosnia will face off with Argentina while Mexico will take on Cameroon.

