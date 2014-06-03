Mexico - Bosnia Live Score of World Cup 2014 Friendly Match

Bosnia claims its first win ever against Mexico. A fabulous game by Begovic. For Mexico, things didn't really go their way tonight. Too many penalities and turnovers. A lot of questions were left unanswered in tonight's game for Mexico heading into the World Cup.

93:12: Bosnia will hold on to win this friendly match against Mexico.

91:16: Begovic with another save for Bosnia. He has been the hero for them tonight. Let's see if the defence can hold up.

90:00: Four minutes will be added on. Mexico still has a chance.

85:21: Mexico was just inches away from tying the game but Begovic makes an amazing save. Bosnia is up 1-0.

81:40: Talavera snags the ball on a failed corner kick by Bosnia.

79:25: The ball is cleared by Bosnia after a sloppy possession by Mexico. Things are not going the way that Chicharito and his team were hoping for.

74:30: Bosnia playing with only 10 guys after confusion by the referee. The officials look lost.

72:06: Begovic gets a yellow card for wasting time. Questionable call for a friendly game.

67:14: Not many shots in this second half. Mexico hasn't had to play as much defence. They finally are getting the ball down the field.

64:20: Mexico's defence is doing a better job of keeping stuff away from the middle and forcing Bosnia to the sidelines.

59:50: Ponce has a good look but misses the goal badly. Chicharito did make a nice pass on the play. Bosnia defence is not letting down.

52:14: Chicharito takes a shot but it goes over the goal. Nice offensive movement though.

50:16: A dangerous play on a costless kick as both Bosnia and Mexico go for the ball and hit heads. No goal scored.

47:28: Talavera makes a nice save after Pjanic tries to complete a header.

Halftime: That's half! Bosnia takes a 1-0 lead on a Hajrovic goal late in the half. Very impressive play by the Bosnia team. Mexico is a little lost on offense, and we are seeing the difference in the middle.

44:04: A wild shot by Hajrovic. Goes to the right and misses by a good distance.

40:44: Hajrovic nails a crossing pass into the Mexican goal! Bosnia goes up 1-0!

37:09: Bosnia doing a great job on defence. Mexico has taken quite a few shots here but have either been blocked or have gone wide left.

31:20: Halfway through and the game is still tied up. Mexico is doing a better job of attacking.

27:37: Talavera comes up with another nice save for Mexico. Bosnia has had some good looking shots, but they haven't gone in yet.

23:38: Hernandez barely misses a goal to left. Score is still 0-0.

20:18: A yellow card is assessed to Bosnia.

16:12: Bosnia challenges the defence by Mexico and overshoots another goal. Right now it is all about Bosnia! They are always one step ahead of El Tri!

13:13: An offsides call on Mexico. They had one on one going down the field with Bosnia and could have made a play.

10:50: Mexico is playing a lot more defence than offense right now. Only one shot attempted so far by them.

7:35: Another shot by Dzeko and it is a missed opportunity as it sails over the goal.

5:59: Dzeko gets an open look but the ball flies just above the goal missing it. Bosnia is doing a nice job of stretching out the Mexico defence.

3:27: Hernandez takes a shot for Mexico and misses to the left. Bosnia responds back with a shot of there own but Talavera comes up with a nice save.

1:21: The Mexican defence holds up strong in the middle early and clears the ball after Bosnia is able to get some penetration.

7:30 PM - It's about time for the game to start live in Chicago! Stay tuned!

6:00 PM - While this is all just a friendly match Mexico - Bosnia, it has a lot of meaning and seriousness to it. Both teams head in hoping to claim a victory to ready themselves for their first games in the World Cup. Bosnia will face off with Argentina while Mexico will take on Cameroon.

5:50 PM - Here are highlights from Mexico vs Ecuador.

5:45 PM - Edin Dzeko is the star for Bosnia heading into the World Cup. He can score and set up for others. Mexico will have their hands full tonight as they face off with Bosnia.

5:30 PM - As for Bosnia, they enter this game with a positive note. After winning eight of their ten qualifying games in a tough group that involved Greece and Slovakia they still look sharp.

5:20 PM - Another question for Mexico entering this match consists of a midfield player. Hector Herrera played well against Ecuador and he could be the answer. Certainly Mexico has taken their fair share of injuries this year.

5:10 PM - A lot of this matchup has to do with finding the players who will be best in the World Cup. Goalkeeper is another position that Mexico will want to look at in this match. After Corona's injury, it looks like it will be Ochoa.

5:00 PM - While the woes for Mexico's team offensively have been altered, defence is more of a concern heading into the World Cup. Luis Montes broke his leg during a match against Ecuador. His replacement, Javier Aquino, will need to step up his game in order to help Mexico make a run in the tournament that starts in just a few days.

4:50 PM - This will be Mexico's third game of four that will prepare them to participate in the 2014 World Cup. Mexico has been on a hot streak as they have won five of their last seven and drawn in two of the seven. Mexico has averaged around three goals a game, which will be at their advantage heading into this match.

4:45 PM - Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup friendly match Mexico vs Bosnia Herzegovina. Brayden Flack will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that features two nations that will be participating in Brazil 2014 in only a few days!