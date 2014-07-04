Game Houston Dynamo - New York Red Bulls Live Soccer Scores and Results

Thanks again to everybody who joined me tonight for VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the New York Red Bulls - Houston Dynamo. My name is Patrick Chaves and I am signing off.

​Here are the final game stats from tonights match.

FULL TIME: That is all from BBVA Compass Stadium. Houston scored in the opening minute of the match, but a brace from Bradley Wright Phillips had NY in the lead up until the 80th minute when Brad Davis converted a penalty kick. And that would be it, NY gets their 8th draw of the season, and the Dynamo end their 5 game losing streak. Neither team appears too happy with the draw, and they both need to pick their games up if they are going to make the playoffs. Regardless, this was a very exciting game tonight.

90+7': MISS!!! Omar Cummings has a costless header on the back post and heads it over!

90+6': FREEKICK DYNAMO!! Can they take the game?

90'+5: Will Bruin is down with an injury, this one looks like it's going to end level.

90+3': MISS! A terrible clearance by Armando almost leads to Omar Cummings blasting the ball over the net from the penalty spot!! NY trying to hang on now.

90+2': SUB: An apparent hamstring injury to Jamison Olave forces him out of the game for Armando.

90+1': This isn't over. There will be 5 minutes of stoppage time added on!!

90': SAVE!!! A beautiful cross by Davis is barely punched away by Robles!! that was very dangerous.

You have to wonder if Mike Petke made the wrong decision taking Bradley Wright Phillips out of the game, because right after he was taken out for a more defensive player in Johnny Steele the penalty was conceded and now NY is stuck with Henry up top alone. But they are still pushing for that 3rd goal.

86': Don't go anywhere!! This game is incredibly back and forth, both teams really pushing for the win here!

85': This game is really heating up!! Corner kick by Houston bounces around in the box and is barely cleared by NY!

84': Both teams are fighting for the win here, this is a great contest.

SUB: During all the penalty turmoil Wright Phillips was subbed out for Johnny Steele.

81': DYNAMO GOALLLL!!!! Welcome back Brad Davis! Davis converts the penalty easily. The game is now 2-2

81': PENALTY!! called for Houston! Hand ball by Chris Duvall.

80': SUBS! Houston makes 2 substitutions moving themselves to a back 3, now running a 3-5-2 formation to try and get a goal back.

79': MISS! Ricardo Clark fires a shot from 35 yards out that goes way wide.

77': The Dynamo showing a little panic now, just lofting the ball into the box any chance they get. It's a little early for that, they should try to build up some more.

73': SUB! With the Dynamo needing a goal, Giles barnes is now off and Omar Cummings is coming on.

With that goal Bradley Wright Phillips now holds a 2 goal lead in the MLS Golden Boot race. He also scored his first ever hat trick against Houston on April 23rd. Can he do it again?

72': RED BULLS GOALLLLL!!!! A nice ball is sent in from the left side by Oyongo, and Bradley Wright Phillips heads the ball in past Tally hall to get his 2nd of the night, 14th of the season. 2-1 Red Bulls.

69': Giles Barnes was about to be taken off for Omar Cummings, but stated his case to head coach Dominic Kinnear on the sideline and was allowed back into the match.

66': Houston starting to look increasingly dangerous sending balls into the box. Matt Miazga being a little lackadaisical with his clearances.

Neither of these teams seem content to settle for the draw. Both these teams are playing to win.

63': Andrew Driver gets passed Oyongo but plays a terrible cross out of bounds.

61': SAVE! Tim Cahill fires a shot from outside the 18 that is caught by Tally Hall.

The Red Bulls are settling into the game a little better once again.

58': A dangerous head on collision between Matt Miazga and Giles Barnes leaves them both down. Hopefully they are all right.

56': Houston back in control of this match. Corner Kick for the Dynamo.

53': Miss! Giles Barnes fires a shot that is deflected by Matt Miazga and goes just over the net! Corner for Houston.

50': OFF THE POST!! A beautiful heel flick cross from Thierry Henry falls to Tim Cahill who volleys the ball out of the air and off the post!

49': YELLOW! Wright Phillips fouled by Cochran at midfield, costless kick NY. Cochran receives a yellow card.

48': Corner kick for NY headed away by Houston.

47': Lloyd Sam makes a nice dribbling run and feels that he is brought down but referee Ismail Elfath isn't buying it.

45': No changes at the half from either team.

HT: The teams are taking the field, we are ready for the second half!

HT: Mike Petke said he was happy with the way NY has played, but that they need to focus more defensively. He says if they play the way they finished the first half they will be victorious.

HT: And we are at halftime! The Red Bulls gave up another dreaded early goal in the 1st minute, but responded well after the Bradley Wright Phillips goal and controlled the majority of play after the 20th minute. When Houston got forward, the Red Bulls defense looked a little shaky so it should be an interesting second half.

45': The corner is defended well by Houston.

45': Corner for the Red Bulls

42': SAVE! A Brad Davis corner is sent into the box, Robles does not get the ball and Giles Barnes' header is cleared off the line by Oyongo.

The Red Bulls are all over the Dynamo now. They have really settled into this game.

39': SAVE! Thierry Henry dribbles down the pitch and plays a nice ball out to Lloyd Sam who has a nice shot which is nicely saved by Tally Hall.

36:' SAVE! Henry takes another quick costless kick and Ambroise Oyongo almost has his first in MLS! Beautiful save by Tally Hall and a cornerkick for NY.

35:' Henry's costless kick easily caught by Tally Hall.

35:' Tim Cahill fouled by Ricardo Clark. Costless kick Red Bulls.

33:' MISS! Will Bruin gets in behind on a breakaway with nobody near him and hits the ball wide! If he puts that on frame, it's a goal.

The Red Bulls have had their most success tonight high pressing the Dynamo and making them make passes. The Dynamo aren't reacting well under pressure.

30:' Houston have a nice passing play that gets Giles Barnes in behind the defense, but his first touch is poor and the ball rolls out for a goalkick.

28': Red Bulls have nicely settled into this game because Houston are commiting silly fouls in midfield. Red Bulls in control now.

26': Corner for the Red Bulls easily caught by Tally Hall.

24:' SAVE! Eric Alexander makes a nice run from midfield to the rop right of Houston's 18 and fires a shot that was nicely saved by Tally hall. Corner for the Red Bulls.

21': SAVE! A beautifully constructed passing movement from Houston leads to Brad Davis getting a nice shot off that was very nicely saved by Luis Robles.

18': Still 1-1 here infront of a sold out crowd at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Dynamo are winning every ball in midfield, the one time they didn't pressure the passer they were punished.

13': Red Bulls GOALLLLL!!! A beautiful ball is lofted over the top to the MLS Leading Goal Scorer Bradley Wright Phillips, he takes the ball down and drills the ball into the far post for his 11th of the season. The score is now 1-1.

12': Andrew Driver, cuts onto his right foot and plays a beautiful cross to Giles Barnes that is just headed over.

10': Red Bulls have settled into the game a little better here, but just as normal are chasing a game on the road.

9': Foul by Lloyd Sam on Eric Brunner.

5': First foul of the game by Ibrahim Sekagya on Boniek Garcia.

2': It is all Dynamo here and the Red Bulls can't relieve any pressure.

1': DYNAMO GOALLLL!!!!! Giles Barnes gets in behind the Red Bulls defense and drills a header into the back of the net!!

8:53 P.M. EST: The players are in their huddle, and we are ready to go!

8:49 P.M. EST: A helicopter flies over, the chants of "USA" echo throughout the stadium and we are ready for kickoff!

8:47 P.M. EST: Beautiful sight as Internation Guard Sargeant Promise Harris sings the National Anthem along with the sold out crowd at BBVA Compass Stadium.

8:45 P.M. EST: The teams are making their way out onto the pitch! Brad Davis getting a huge ovation!

8:40 P.M. EST: Players are in the tunnel, we are almost ready for kickoff!

8:34 P.M. EST: Brad Davis: " We need to come out infront of a sold out crowd, if we go down a goal don't hang our heads. Come back even stronger and give these fans what they deserve. A win, and then let them enjoy the fireworks."

8:31 P.M. EST: HUGE news from BBVA Compass Stadium! Tonight is a sell-out crowd for this one! It will make for an amazing atmostphere. The crowd is rocking already.

8:28 P.M. EST: Huge news for the Red Bulls tonight, Tim Cahill is back in the starting eleven. Is he fit enough to go the full 90, and can he bring his form from the World Cup into this match?

8:20 P.M. EST: The players are warming up on the pitch in Houston. It's a good day for soccer.

8:17 P.M. EST: The lineups are out! Not many surprises here, the New York Red Bulls will try to focus more of their play down the wings through Alexander and Sam while Houston will try to clog the middle.

7:50 P.M. EST: We are 30 minutes from the kickoff of the New York Red Bulls - Houston Dynamo on the NBC Sports Network!!

6:30 P.M. EST: When asked about the trio of Red Bulls rookies starting for this game Houston Dynamo - New York Red Bulls, head coach Mike Petke had the following to say. “I think giving Chris (Duvall) that opportunity and seeing how he took it gave me the courage to give Matt (Miazga) the opportunity and he took it well, and gave me the courage to give Ambroise Oyongo the opportunity,” said Petke. “This is a league that we play plenty of teams that are young and enthusiastic and have energy. … Right now Duvall, Miazga and Oyongo have deserved to get their opportunity and they got it”.

6:30 P.M. EST: Today for the Red Bulls we could see 3 Red Bulls rookies get the start in defense. Ambroise Oyongo performed well in his Red Bulls debut against TFC at left back which makes head coach Mike Petke confident to give him another shot. Additionally, rookie Chris Duvall has performed well lately at right back for the Red Bulls and Matt Miazga has proven he can be the Red Bull's starting central defender next to one of the best defenders in MLS, Jamison Olave.

6:30 P.M. EST: Key players to look for today will be the New York Red Bulls' Thierry Henry as he will try to make space and continue the red hot partnership that he has going with MLS leading goal scorer Bradley Wright Phillips. On the other hand, the Red Bulls defense will have to keep a lookful eye on the Dynamo's leading goalscorer Will Bruin who will try everything he can to get in behind and cause havoc for Houston.

6:30 P.M. EST: When asked about the recent 3-0 loss to the Montreal Impact the Houston Dynamo's Kofie Sarkodie had the following to say. “It’s just football in general. If you defend well and finish you end up with results. We just unfortunately lost some guys in the box and they were able to finish. We’ve got to be more organized defensively and be better in the box and finish.”

6:30 P.M. EST: On the other side of the coin are the hosting Houston Dynamo. The Dynamo come into this game with only 1 win in their last six as well, but they are coming off of 5 straight losses in regular season play. The Houston Dynamo are enduring a club record scoreless spell having now gone 7 hours without a goal in MLS play, and were defeated 3-0 by the Montreal Impact last week. The Dynamo sit in 8th place in the Eastern Conference, and are desperate to start picking up points if they are going to have a shot at making the MLS Playoffs.

6:30 P.M. EST: Today the Red Bulls come into this game with only 1 win in their last six, and only 3 on the season. Their last game was against Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena where a beautiful goal in the 93rd minute from Bradley Wright Phillips salvaged them a point. The Red Bulls are 5th place in the Eastern Conference occupying the final playoff spot and really need to get the ball rolling for this season now or else they will be in deep trouble.

6:30 P.M. EST: This will be the 20th meeting All-Time between the Red Bulls and the Houston Dynamo. The Red Bulls lead the All-Time series with 9 wins to the Dynamo's 3. They also have have 7 ties between them.

6:30 P.M. EST: On April 23rd, 2014 the Red Bulls won 4-0 against the Dynamo when Bradley Wright Phillips scored the first ever hat trick in MLS by an Englishman and Thierry Henry added a 4th giving the Red Bulls a convincing revenge win over the Dynamo.

6:30 P.M. EST: Before their last meeting tensions were high because last season the Red Bulls swept the season series over the Houston Dynamo winning all 3 matches, including 2 on the road at BBVA Compass Stadium with a combined scored of 9-1. None of that mattered however, because both these teams would meet in the Conference Semi-Finals of the MLS Playoffs and the second game would go to extra-time at Red Bull Arena where the Dynamo's Omar Cummings would make the game 2-1 and send the Red Bulls home in that very familiar round of the playoffs once again.

6:30 P.M. EST: This match is a rather intriguing contest we have on our hands because the Houston Dynamo are out for revenge after the 4-0 mugging they received from the Red Bulls on April 23rd, 2014.

6:30 P.M. EST: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of a regular season match in Major League Soccer on this very beautiful 4th of July. Today we bring to you a grudge match between the Houston Dynamo (5-10-2) and the New York Red Bulls (4-5-7) from BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas. My name is Patrick Chaves and I will be your guide from now until the final whistle.