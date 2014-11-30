Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles Galaxy Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs
Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports
FULL TIME - LA Galaxy are through to the MLS Cup Final! LA will face New England

94' - Final chance for Seattle...

93' - Dempsey with a side volley. The ball rolls wide right of the goal

93' - Donovan just misses putting the dagger in Seattle

92' - Yellow Card - Yellow to Penedo for time wasting

92' - Pappa takes a shot from distance but it's well over the crossbar

90' - 4 minutes of stoppage time

90' - Dempsey skies a shot over the bar. Could've been the last chance for Seattle

89' - Seattle unable to get a good look at goal. They NEED a goal here to stay alive

88' - Husidic's first touch is a powerful shot that goes over the bar

86' - SUB - Husidic on for Juninho

84' - Seattle pressing. Corner Seattle

84' - Rose is played in on goal but his shot is at too tight of an angle

83' - Seattle on the counter, Dempsey's through ball is cut out by Penedo

81' - Rogers and Pappa knock heads and Rogers is down hurt

79' - SUB - Neagle out for Pappa

79' - Gargan's cross cut out by Frei. Seattle on the counter

77' - LA refusing to park the bus. Still pressing for another goal

75' - SUB - Andy Rose on for Pineda

74' - SUBS - Azira on for Alonso, and Gordon on for Ishizaki

73' - Corner LA

72' - Corner Seattle after a dangerous inswinging ball off of a costless kick

72' - Yedlin getting looked at after going down during a challenge with Rogers

71' - Evans' cross is cut out by LA. Seattle desperately needs a goal soon

67' - LA with a lot of possession but the Seattle defense holding strong

65' - LA on the counter. Donovan's cross is met by an Ishizaki header that is saved by Frei

63' - Keane sparks the counter but his cross is too strong. Frei collects

61' - Yedlin's cross almost finds it's way into the net but it's over for a goal kick

60' - Seattle trying to string some possession together. Can't find the ball in the final third

57' - Dan Gargan is down injured. Seattle plays the ball out of bounds to tend to Gargan

55' - LA now leads on tiebreaker. 2-2 aggregate

54' - GOAL! Juninho one time's a shot to the lower left corner and it sneaks past Frei!

54' - Ishizaki's cross cleared over the bar by Seattle. Corner LA

53' - Corner Seattle

51' - Similar to the first half, LA starting with possession and urgency, but not getting clean looks at goal

49' - Keane's touch too much as the ball rolls out for a Seattle goal kick

48' - LA already playing with urgency. Getting their costless kicks away quickly

46' - Second half is underway! LA needs a goal. Seattle currently leads 2-1 on aggregate

HALFTIME - Seattle is leading this game 2-0, and 2-1 on aggregate

45' - Chance for LA but nothing comes of it. One minute of stoppage time

42' - Third corner in a row for Seattle

42' - Corner Seattle. Looking for another goal before half

40' - LA with more possession but not getting a clean look at goal

37' - Keane's curling shot saved by Frei. Corner LA

35' - Yellow Card. Sarvas recieves a yellow for his challenge on Martins

33' - Seattle now leads 2-1 on aggregate

32' - GOAL! Dempsey's shot is mishandled by Penedo and rolls in!

30' - Huge save from Penedo as Neagle tries a low shot

29' - Martins skies a shot over the crossbar. Seattle pressing for a second goal right away

29' - Momentum has swung in favor of Seattle for now

28' - Dempsey goal called back for offside

26' - GOAL! Brad Evans cleans up the mess in the box

24' - Dempsey's costless kick straight into the wall

24' - Dempsey to take

23' - Neagle wins a costless kick in a very dangerous area

22' - Dangerous play in the box but Seattle clears

20' - LA wins a costless kick in their own half

19' - Play called back after a rough challenege from Gonzalez on Martins

19' - Yedlin splits two defenders and puts a shot on goal. Penedo with a diving save to his left

17' - LA on the counter. Keane puts a shot from the top of the box over the bar

16' - Seattle fans are loud, but are already getting impatient with their side. Urging them to push forward and attack

14' - Seattle finally with possession in the attacking half. Dempsey called for offside

11' - Keane takes a wild shot from distance that sails wide

10' - Corner LA

9' - Donovan tries to find Keane in the box but it's cleared away

8' - Alonso appears to have taken a knock to his injured leg. Can he make it a full 90 minutes?

7' - Alonso already making an impact upon his return. In the middle of a lot of challenges

5' - Zardes almost gets on the end of a bad header back towards Frei, but Frei cuts it out

4' - LA with the early pressure. Seattle allowing very little near their box however

1' - Martins on the counter but Gonzalez tackles and clears

1' - Kickoff!

9:28PM ET: Anthem and precessions underway. Awaiting kickoff

9:20PM ET: 10 minutes until kickoff! Fans are packing the CLink. Always a great atmosphere in Seattle

9:13PM ET: If LA advance to the MLS Cup Final, it will be a rematch of the 2005 final; LA beat New England 1-0 in stoppage time

9:03PM ET: Tonight will be the coldest MLS game played at CenturyLink. You have to think the weather will give Seattle a slight edge

8:50PM ET: Tweet me your predictions @JoeWSoccer before tonight's match. I've got Seattle 2 - 1 LA with LA advancing

8:43PM ET: Seattle needs a goal tonight, but has been held scoreless in the last 216 minutes of the playoffs

8:40PM ET: In MLS playoff history, LA has four wins to Seattle's one in head to head. No ties between the two teams

8:33PM ET: It appears AJ DeLaGarza is left out of the 18 due to a hamstring issue

8:32PM ET: AJ DeLaGarza left out of the 18 for LA Galaxy. Unknown why at this point

8:29PM ET: LA Galaxy starting XI - Penedo; Gargan, Gonzalez, Leonardo, Rogers; Ishizaki, Sarvas, Juninho, Donovan; Keane, Zardes

8:27PM ET: On the flipside, Seattle has been shutout at home only three times this season. LA has five shutouts away from the StubHub Center

8:24PM ET: Seattle has 8 shutouts at home this year. LA has scored at least one goal in 14 of 18 away games this year. Seattle is desperate for a shutout

8:17PM ET: Tonight's referee is Jair Marrufo

8:13PM ET: We've got a little over an hour until kickoff. How about you refresh yourself with highlights from the first leg?