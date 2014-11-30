Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles Galaxy Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

FULL TIME - LA Galaxy are through to the MLS Cup Final! LA will face New England

94' - Final chance for Seattle...

93' - Dempsey with a side volley. The ball rolls wide right of the goal

93' - Donovan just misses putting the dagger in Seattle

92' - Yellow Card - Yellow to Penedo for time wasting

92' - Pappa takes a shot from distance but it's well over the crossbar

90' - 4 minutes of stoppage time

90' - Dempsey skies a shot over the bar. Could've been the last chance for Seattle

89' - Seattle unable to get a good look at goal. They NEED a goal here to stay alive

88' - Husidic's first touch is a powerful shot that goes over the bar

86' - SUB - Husidic on for Juninho

84' - Seattle pressing. Corner Seattle

84' - Rose is played in on goal but his shot is at too tight of an angle

83' - Seattle on the counter, Dempsey's through ball is cut out by Penedo

81' - Rogers and Pappa knock heads and Rogers is down hurt

79' - SUB - Neagle out for Pappa

79' - Gargan's cross cut out by Frei. Seattle on the counter

77' - LA refusing to park the bus. Still pressing for another goal

75' - SUB - Andy Rose on for Pineda

74' - SUBS - Azira on for Alonso, and Gordon on for Ishizaki

73' - Corner LA

72' - Corner Seattle after a dangerous inswinging ball off of a costless kick

72' - Yedlin getting looked at after going down during a challenge with Rogers

71' - Evans' cross is cut out by LA. Seattle desperately needs a goal soon

67' - LA with a lot of possession but the Seattle defense holding strong

65' - LA on the counter. Donovan's cross is met by an Ishizaki header that is saved by Frei

63' - Keane sparks the counter but his cross is too strong. Frei collects

61' - Yedlin's cross almost finds it's way into the net but it's over for a goal kick

60' - Seattle trying to string some possession together. Can't find the ball in the final third

57' - Dan Gargan is down injured. Seattle plays the ball out of bounds to tend to Gargan

55' - LA now leads on tiebreaker. 2-2 aggregate

54' - GOAL! Juninho one time's a shot to the lower left corner and it sneaks past Frei!

54' - Ishizaki's cross cleared over the bar by Seattle. Corner LA

53' - Corner Seattle

51' - Similar to the first half, LA starting with possession and urgency, but not getting clean looks at goal

49' - Keane's touch too much as the ball rolls out for a Seattle goal kick

48' - LA already playing with urgency. Getting their costless kicks away quickly

46' - Second half is underway! LA needs a goal. Seattle currently leads 2-1 on aggregate

HALFTIME - Seattle is leading this game 2-0, and 2-1 on aggregate

45' - Chance for LA but nothing comes of it. One minute of stoppage time

42' - Third corner in a row for Seattle

42' - Corner Seattle. Looking for another goal before half

40' - LA with more possession but not getting a clean look at goal

37' - Keane's curling shot saved by Frei. Corner LA

35' - Yellow Card. Sarvas recieves a yellow for his challenge on Martins

33' - Seattle now leads 2-1 on aggregate

32' - GOAL! Dempsey's shot is mishandled by Penedo and rolls in!

30' - Huge save from Penedo as Neagle tries a low shot

29' - Martins skies a shot over the crossbar. Seattle pressing for a second goal right away

29' - Momentum has swung in favor of Seattle for now

28' - Dempsey goal called back for offside

26' - GOAL! Brad Evans cleans up the mess in the box

24' - Dempsey's costless kick straight into the wall

24' - Dempsey to take

23' - Neagle wins a costless kick in a very dangerous area

22' - Dangerous play in the box but Seattle clears

20' - LA wins a costless kick in their own half

19' - Play called back after a rough challenege from Gonzalez on Martins

19' - Yedlin splits two defenders and puts a shot on goal. Penedo with a diving save to his left

17' - LA on the counter. Keane puts a shot from the top of the box over the bar

16' - Seattle fans are loud, but are already getting impatient with their side. Urging them to push forward and attack

14' - Seattle finally with possession in the attacking half. Dempsey called for offside

11' - Keane takes a wild shot from distance that sails wide

10' - Corner LA

9' - Donovan tries to find Keane in the box but it's cleared away

8' - Alonso appears to have taken a knock to his injured leg. Can he make it a full 90 minutes?

7' - Alonso already making an impact upon his return. In the middle of a lot of challenges

5' - Zardes almost gets on the end of a bad header back towards Frei, but Frei cuts it out

4' - LA with the early pressure. Seattle allowing very little near their box however

1' - Martins on the counter but Gonzalez tackles and clears

1' - Kickoff!

9:28PM ET: Anthem and precessions underway. Awaiting kickoff

9:20PM ET: 10 minutes until kickoff! Fans are packing the CLink. Always a great atmosphere in Seattle

9:13PM ET: If LA advance to the MLS Cup Final, it will be a rematch of the 2005 final; LA beat New England 1-0 in stoppage time

9:03PM ET: Tonight will be the coldest MLS game played at CenturyLink. You have to think the weather will give Seattle a slight edge

8:43PM ET: Seattle needs a goal tonight, but has been held scoreless in the last 216 minutes of the playoffs

8:40PM ET: In MLS playoff history, LA has four wins to Seattle's one in head to head. No ties between the two teams

8:33PM ET: It appears AJ DeLaGarza is left out of the 18 due to a hamstring issue

8:32PM ET: AJ DeLaGarza left out of the 18 for LA Galaxy. Unknown why at this point

8:29PM ET: LA Galaxy starting XI - Penedo; Gargan, Gonzalez, Leonardo, Rogers; Ishizaki, Sarvas, Juninho, Donovan; Keane, Zardes

8:27PM ET: On the flipside, Seattle has been shutout at home only three times this season. LA has five shutouts away from the StubHub Center

8:24PM ET: Seattle has 8 shutouts at home this year. LA has scored at least one goal in 14 of 18 away games this year. Seattle is desperate for a shutout

8:17PM ET: Tonight's referee is Jair Marrufo

8:13PM ET: We've got a little over an hour until kickoff. How about you refresh yourself with highlights from the first leg?

8:09PM ET: Pineda and Ariza are the odd men out for Seattle, making way for Neagle and Alonso

8:05PM ET: Seattle Sounders starting XI - Frei; Gonzalez, Marshall, Scott, Yedlin; Neagle, Pineda, Alonso, Evans; Dempsey, Martins

8:00PM ET: Welcome all to my live coverage of the second leg of the Western Conference Championship! Tweet at me @JoeWSoccer with any questions you may have concerning today's match. Who do you think will advance to the final against New England?

If Seattle can manage their way to the MLS Cup Final against the New England Revolution, they will be playing for the treble, after winning this year's Supporters Shield and US Open Cup. The Sounders, however, have never won an MLS Cup since their inaugural season in 2009. If LA come out on top after the final whistle, they will be playing for their third MLS Cup in four years. A victory in the MLS Cup would be their fifth total, which would be a record. LA Galaxy and DC United have both won the cup four times each. The regular season series between LA and Seattle was split 1-1-1, featuring five LA goals to Seattle's four.

If the LA defense can't get another shutout, they will look to the best goal scoring offense during the 2014 regular season, led by Robbie Keane, Gyasi Zardes, and Landon Donovan. However the LA offense has not been up to par with its regular season standards in the playoffs. After averaging over two goals per game during the regular season, LA has only two goals in three games during their 2014 playoff campaign. One goal in today's game would force Seattle to score three; a tall task for any team.

Galaxy head coach, Bruce Arena, will likely leave his lineup untouched. AJ DeLaGarza will be paired on the wings of the defense with converted left back Robbie Rogers. Both wingbacks also play an integral role in the LA offense. Robbie Rogers used to play midfield for the Chicago Fire before being brought over in a trade for Mike Magee where he was quietly converted to a defender by Arena. Anchored by Omar Gonzalez, the LA defense gave up a league low 37 goals during the regular season, tied with DC United. The Galaxy have yet to concede a goal during the 2014 playoffs and will be going for their fourth straight shutout.

Arguably as important as scoring, Seattle will be desperate for a shutout. With the new away goals rule in the playoffs this year, a goal from LA would give them the first tiebreaker. If LA scores, Seattle would need to win outright on aggregate. The defense will be led by Chad Marshall and youngster DeAndre Yedlin, who will also be a driving force on the wings for Seattle's attack. Coach Sigi Schmid may be fortunate to move Brad Evans back to the right side of midfield with the return of Alonso and Neagle.

The return of Alonso and Neagle should boost the play of both Obafemi Martins and Clint Dempsey, who were virtually ineffective in the first leg. The Sounders were only able to attack off of a counter with minimal numbers forward. If Seattle is unable to score today, they will be eliminated. The Sounders were the second best scoring team during the regular season behind LA.

Seattle's lack of offense in the first leg could be attributed to the absence of Osvaldo Alonso and Lamar Neagle. Alonso was still recovering from an injury he suffered against FC Dallas in the first leg of the playoffs, while Neagle returned home to deal with a personal matter. Luckily for Sounders fans, both are expected to make their return today. Ozzie Alonso appeared in 33 of 34 regular season games for the Sounders, and Neagle is third on the team in goals this year with nine.

Seattle was urged forward by the traveling supporters, but there was not much help for Obafemi Martins and Clint Dempsey from the rest of the Sounders, and their effort was ultimately thwarted. Stefan Ishizaki blasted a costless kick off the underside of the crossbar in the 61st minute that left the home fans stunned they didn't go up 2-0. But after 90 minutes, the home fans left happy with a one goal lead heading into the second leg.

LA dominated leg one of the Western Conference Championship, but were only able to escape with a 1-0 lead. Stefan Frei's goal was peppered with shots in the first half, but Frei stood his ground and came up with some big saves. The first half ended without anyone scoring, but it was only a matter of time until the deadlock was broken. The start of the second half played similarly to the first half with the Sounders playing on their heels. With LA pushing up the field in the 52nd minute, defender AJ DeLaGarza followed suit up the right side and played a ball to the feet of Marcelo Sarvas at the top of the 18 yard box. Sarvas took a shot that was likely to be saved, but defender of the year Chad Marshall had the ball careen of himself and into the back of Frei's net.

The Seattle Sounders have their backs against the wall today as the LA Galaxy visit CenturyLink Field. The Galaxy enter the second leg of the Western Conference Championship with an aggregate lead of 1-0 thanks to a deflected goal from Marcelo Sarvas.