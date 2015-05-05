Oba's Brace In Week 9 Wins Him Player of the Week Honors
Adam Hunger/USA Today

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday morning that forward Obafemi Martins of Seattle Sounders FC has been voted as the MLS Player of the Week for Week 9 of the Major League Soccer season. 

Oba scored a brace and also picked up an assist on Clint Dempsey's goal in Sounders FC's 3-1 win over New York City FC on Sunday. The 30-year old Nigerian has been meshing extremely well with his teammates over the last few seasons, and manager Sigi Schmid seems to agree.

"The understanding between Dempsey and Oba has always been good, but the understanding between Oba and the rest of the team is getting better all the time.”

One of Martins's goals was the epitome of this statement; it came off a through ball that capped an 18-pass attacking sequence for Sounders.