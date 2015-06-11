2015 FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan-Cameroon Preview

Women's World Cup debutants Cameroon will face off against the defending world champions Japan in the second match of group C.

Both clubs are coming off wins in their previous matches. Japan beat Switzerland 1-0 after a penalty in the 29th minute by Aya Miyama. Cameroon thrashed fellow debutant Ecuador 6-0 and was led by Gaelle Enganamouit’s hat trick, the third of this year’s World Cup. Cameroon currently leads group C by virtue of a larger goal differential than Japan.

It will be very important for Japan not to make any huge mistakes and giving scoring opportunities to the Les Lionnes’ attacking group pf Enganamouit, Madeleine Ngono Mani and Gabrielle Onguene. These three put on a clinic against Ecuador.

Cameroon will need to be patient and keep their cool when Japan has control of the ball. Japan likes to slow things down and string together a bunch of passes. If Cameroon gets impatient, Japan will look to hurt them with their collective style of play. In their game against the Swiss, Japan showed they are not afraid to hit the long ball and let their attacker go get the ball. Cameroon more than likely has the speed to keep up with them, but they must be on the lookout for long ball.

This is the first ever meeting between these two countries and the winner will all but certain guarantee themselves a spot in the round of 16. Japan is looking to advance to the knockout stages for the second straight tournament and third overall.

This one won't be as boring as Japan's win over the Swiss or as exciting as Cameroon's win over Ecuador. This one will be right down the middle.

Japan's experience will lead them to a 3-2 win over Cameroon and all but lock up their spot in the knockout stages.