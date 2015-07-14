2015 Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago Celebrates, Guatemala Shocks Mexico

By the end of game two in group C Trinidad & Tobago were in first place with six points. However, after Mexico failed to defeat the 10-men Guatemalan’s, they now find themselves in a battle for second place with one game remaining.

All four nations of the group played their second match on Sunday at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Soca Warriors started the night in Arizona with a 2-0 victory against the Cubans.

Right off the bat Trinidad & Tobago came out firing and scored both of their goals in the first half. Defender Sheldon Bateau pounced on a loose ball in the center of the penalty box to make it 1-0 at the 17th minute.

T&T kept up the pressure and right before half time the Soca Warriors doubled their lead and secured the victory.

Midfielder Andre Boucaud was at the top of the penalty box when the ball landed right in front of him. He quickly hammered in a low hard shot to the bottom right hand corner to make it 2-0 at the 42nd minute.

The Lions of the Caribbean were down but they continued to fight. In result, the Soca Warriors goalie Jan Michael Williams stopped three shots to hold on to the victory.

The second game was just pure determination from the Guatemalan defense. The Chapines barricaded on their side of the field for the majority of the game. The Central Americans knew that if they were going to score it will be from a counter.

However, El Tri’s attack did not have mercy on the Central Americans. They fired 19 shots and controlled 80.4 percent of the ball.

The one downfall to the Mexicans offensive was that they only managed to get four shots on target. Guatemala’s goalie Paulo Motta blocked every shot El Tri threw on the frame.

Even after the Chapines went down a man at the 76th minute the Mexicans were still not able to break through. Veteran midfielder Jose Contreras picked his second yellow after attempting to break up another El Tri attack.

The Mexicans doubled their efforts but the Central American defense was blasting everything out of the box. Guatemala cleared the ball 38 different times, which only added to the Mexican frustration.

El Tri’s failure accumulated when the referee blew his whistle and the game ended in a scoreless draw.

This is how group “C” looks:

Group B Nations PTS GP W L D GF GA GD Trinidad & Tobago 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 Mexico 4 2 1 0 1 6 0 6 Guatemala 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 Cuba 0 2 0 2 0 0 8 -8

Next matches:

The final two matches for this group will be played on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

1. Cuba vs. Guatemala

The Cubans are out of the Gold Cup so their final game on Wednesday will be for pride. The Lions of the Caribbean will attempt to spoil the Chapines chances of advancing to the quarterfinals by defeating them.

As for Guatemala, a victory will qualify them to the next round. However, anything less than that and the Chapines will be going home early.

This game will be the perfect opportunity for the Central Americans to flex their offensive muscles.

Prediction: Cuba 0-2 Guatemala

2. Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago

The final result of this match will determine who wins the group and avoids the runner up of group “B” in the quarterfinals.

Trinidad & Tobago only needs to get a draw to win the group.

El Tri has to beat the Soca Warriors on Wednesday to win the group. If they lose or draw they will finish in second place.

However, for the Mexicans a victory will be the perfect remedy to erase the memory of the scoreless draw they suffered against the Chapines. Their eagerness to score might leave El Tri defense exposed to a counter. Trinidad & Tobago speed and athleticism can possibly make Mexico pay.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.