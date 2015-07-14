2015 Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago Celebrates, Guatemala Shocks Mexico
The Soca Warriors are celebrating after qualify to the quarterfinals after beating Cuba 2-0 on Sunday at The University of Phoenix Stadium / Mike DiNovo - USA TODAY Sports

By the end of game two in group C Trinidad & Tobago were in first place with six points. However, after Mexico failed to defeat the 10-men Guatemalan’s, they now find themselves in a battle for second place with one game remaining.

All four nations of the group played their second match on Sunday at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Soca Warriors started the night in Arizona with a 2-0 victory against the Cubans.

Right off the bat Trinidad & Tobago came out firing and scored both of their goals in the first half. Defender Sheldon Bateau pounced on a loose ball in the center of the penalty box to make it 1-0 at the 17th minute.

T&T kept up the pressure and right before half time the Soca Warriors doubled their lead and secured the victory.

Midfielder Andre Boucaud was at the top of the penalty box when the ball landed right in front of him. He quickly hammered in a low hard shot to the bottom right hand corner to make it 2-0 at the 42nd minute.

The Lions of the Caribbean were down but they continued to fight. In result, the Soca Warriors goalie Jan Michael Williams stopped three shots to hold on to the victory.