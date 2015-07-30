MLS All Stars Defeat Tottenham Behind Kaka's Brilliance

Commerce City, CO- In a match where the MLS players are playing together for the first time, the MLS All-Star team put a great first half perforce to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Kaka, the Brazilian star who has played in every big match there is in the world of soccer, seemed very excited to play in the MLS All Star Game. He told the media that he grew up watching the NBA All Star Game, and to be part of one is like a dream of his.

Kaka opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a great taken penalty after Nacer Chadli handled a corner kick inside the box. Kaka set up another goal when he delivered a pass that David Villa tapped in just a few minutes after the first goal.

Harry Kane, went forward from midfield and took Omar Gonzalez one-versus-one a bit later in the half. Gonzalez contained Kane well, but dropped off. At the moment of the drop-off, Kane ripped a shot past Nick Rimando. Kane had 31 goals in all competitions last season.

The first half was filled with great passing from the MLS All Stars, especially Kaka. He and David Villa linked well together, and with most of the attention on them, Clint Dempsey and others were able to free up space ahead.

After halftime, Spurs dominated possession for the first 25 minutes of the second half. Despite the great amount of possession, Tottenham did not close the gap or really have a dangerous go at net.

After the 70th minute mark, it seemed that the tide turned, and that MLS kept play in the Spurs half for the rest of the match. The All Stars had many corner chances, but they did not capitalize on their set pieces.

Nick Rimando stoned Kane twice, both close to the goal line. Rimando, who was playing with an injury, said post-match that he decided Tuesday that he would play.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino blamed his team's loss on it being pre-season match, and his players not being fully fit.

"This was a tough game. It was difficult for our players. We are in our pre-season," Pochettino said.

Pochettino also said this about Kaka: "I played against him in Spain. He's an unbelievable player. He still plays very well. Maybe today he was the best player on the field."

Kaka was very humble about his performance, despite it being clear how great he was in the first half.

"Not bad for my first All-Star, right? A goal, an assist and an MVP. I didn't expect that. I said yesterday I thought we could win, but I didn't expect to score a goal or an assist."