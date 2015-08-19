LA Galaxy Striker Gyasi Zardes Linked With Move To English Championship

According to a report from Keith Costigan of Fox Sports, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading, both of the English Championship, have become the most recent overseas outfit to express a serious interest in LA Galaxy and United States Men's National Team striker Gyasi Zardes.

This is not the first time that overseas transfer rumors have swirled around the Homegrown Player. Days ago, a report emerged on MLSsoccer.com claiming there was interest from Genk of the Belgian Pro League. Such rumors were corroborated by ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman, who sent out this tweet: "Hearing European clubs have interest/made calls re: Gyasi Zardes however if the $$$ isn't [email protected] will reassess in January."

While it appears unlikely that the Galaxy will look to sell Zardes in the current European transfer window (which has just over two weeks left before it closes), it is unsurprising that such links are appearing. The 23-year-old striker is in his third season with the Galaxy first team, scored 16 goals in the league last year, was an MLS All Star this season, and has been capped 13 times by the USMNT, scoring twice.

Currently, he is an integral part of one of the most formidable attacking lines in MLS history. The attacking quartert of Zardes, Robbie Keane, Giovani Dos Santos and Steven Gerrard is one which is almost unstoppable, and it would be remiss to assume that LA is looking to break that up at this point in the season with the team top of the Western Conference and just one point back in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

However, it is still possible that a deal could get done. Reading manager Steve Clark is looking to bring in players before the transfer window closes, and was quoted as saying: "I'm still in the market for a striker. We're still looking, but it’s not easy. They are very expensive and we don't have a lot of money to go and get them."

Whether or not they have enough money to meet the Galaxy's asking price is yet to be seen.