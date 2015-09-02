VAVEL USA's Exclusive Interview With Columbus Crew's Justin Meram

Justin Meram has been an interesting story for a majority of professional Major League Soccer players and mainly professional American soccer players around the world. Born in Michigan, Meram plays for the Columbus Crew. He notes the U.S. flag on his shirt and is proud to acknowledge it. He also takes pride from the Iraqi heritage his parents bestowed upon him.

Picture Source: Sports Illustrated

‘’Growing up, my parents lived in Iraq for 20-25 years and that’s just who I am as a person: the way I live, I speak Arabic. Just because I was born in America and raised in Michigan, doesn’t mean I had the Iraqi out of me.

So, when I had that chance, it was a way that I can bring happiness to the country and help the team in any tournament to win some games. I think it was a no-brainer decision that I actually had to think about because travel was insane and was currently going on over there and it just so amazing to see the passion of the fans and how much they care.''

Therefore, once the Iraqi national team decided to call him up, he decided to take it the opportunity and joining the rarity club of American-born players representing a foreign nation.

Still, this is a player who has done amazing at for his side in Ohio for the last four years. Being draft 15th overall in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft, he became a crucial player for his side as he played 113 matches and scored 16 goals, as they look make a final push to the playoffs.

He speaks highly on players such as top goalscorer in the league Sierra Leonean player Kei Kamara and one of top assist makers American Ethan Finlay, saying they are ‘’two guys who fit the system extremely well, especially with the numbers they are putting.’’

‘’What do 17 goals and counting tell you in the 24 games?’’ he said. ‘’That speaks for itself. Leading the league in goals. I firmly believe it’s the way we play, we get a lot of crosses in and we look to rely on a player who can finish with his head and feet extremely well. I think 15 of his goals have been one touch as well and that shows what type of striker he is as he is very deadly on the box. While you give credit to him, you also have to give credit to our midfield, which deliver fantastic balls, as they make the job very easier.’’

He later stated that Kei is ‘’kind of myself, but he’s special, he’s such a freak athlete.’’ He reminds us about the time where there ''was a play against the Colorado Rapids where he cut in with my right foot, it goes over him and Kei just skies it. You look at the Chicago goal at home for the second time with the header and everything. He can make plays that not many people can make.

Picture Source: Get Soccer

For Finlay, he’s a good friend of Iraqi-American. ‘’I know he wants to get that call up and I think it’s deserved. With the numbers that he is putting up year after year, I think it’s time you get a look and it’s a bit unfortunate that Jürgen Klinsmann hasn’t called him up. However, he’s still young and has various years left in his career to be successful.’’Picture Source: ISportsWeb

Justin is also excited of competing in his first ever World Cup qualification rounds competing in his native Iraq. ‘’I think myself and the other players bring a different dynamic at a very high level day in and day out. I think when you’re playing at that level, you can control that tempo within your team and help players out. I know what I’m capable of: scoring, providing assists. I’m in a different role that what I’m accustomed to for the Crew, playing the number 10 role (a center attacking midfielder).''

He also goes back to his time in Australia playing for the national team in his first ever international tournament in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, when Iraq got fourth place. ‘’It was unbelievable. It was an amazing run by us in an amazing tournament. The quarterfinal match against Iran is definitely going to go into history as one of the best Asian Cup matches ever. Just being apart of all that is something special. It helped me grow as a player to understand the international game.’’

Going back to Columbus, he talks about his relationship with the Argentine Federico Higuain, Gonzalo’s brother. He said that ‘’his relationship has grown tremendously.’’ The first year or two was a bit difficult, as I was still young in my career and he was here in the United States getting acclimated as well as learning a new language.

When he learned his English, it helped highly and we have a tremendous relationship on and off the field. He trusts me a lot and whenever you have your Designated Player trusting you and helping with you in matches and daily training sessions, it really helps.’’, the 26 year old said.

Picture Source: USA Today

He also talks about the new signings Jack McInerney and Harrison Afful.

‘’Harrison is a talented right back, very skillful who can get up and down very good. He’s still trying to be acclimated to the system with being in America and everything, I’m sure it’s going to get to him very quickly.

For Jack, I think everyone knows what he can do. He’s a poacher, a finisher in the box, a little different that Kei where he focuses more on his movement. He’s getting in at the right time and timing everything perfectly and you know what you’re going to get out of him.’’

Still, he thinks with the side and all these players that he is playing with, they firmly believe they are a contender for the MLS Cup. ‘’We can compete with the best and we show that. We’re still trying to become a very consistent team. We go on a little run with on and off forms, with bad results that we need to clean up.

The team we have on the field shows that. Our attack which I believe is very special, the defense is trying to pick up great performances as well, so if we can all come together 1-29 to make a strong push. All we have to do is make it to the playoffs and anything can happen after that.’’, he said with great joy.

Lastly, he expressed his dream of one day playing in a FIFA World Cup for Iraq, stating that ‘’it’s something as a young kid that you dream of doing in playing in a World Cup and being a professional. I’ve been living my dream for the past five years now and these past six-eight months playing international soccer has gave me that next step of what I want to achieve.

He later confirmed that ‘'now there’s a final product and the top of Group F in our qualifying group for Russia 2018. So we have to take these games seriously and then make it to the final round of 12, and the top four advances. There’s a chance, we’re a good squad and we proved that in the Asian Cup. Now, we have to come together and really fight hard in these tough matches with some powerhouse nations like Australia, South Korea, China and Japan, who are very technical.’’ In a confident demeanor, he said that ‘’anything can happen.’’