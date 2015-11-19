MLS 2015 Awards Feature Well Deserving, Surprising Recipients

The 2015 MLS season is just a few short weeks away from the final kick of the ball. While many fans of the beautiful game try not to weep pitifully after remembering that sad fact, there are certain occurrences in the later part of the season that are celebrated by many fans. Major League Soccer is nearly finished with handing out their 2015 Awards for numerous categories. Below is a list of the major awards that have been handed out thus far and who the winner is. The winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced over the next two weeks. Stay tuned to VAVEL USA for those results.

AT&T Rookie of the Year: Orlando City SC Forward: Cyle Larin

It's not often that a rookie can make such an important impact for a club. Cyle Larin took MLS by storm this season and nearly helped the Lions qualify for the playoffs. In his first season, Larin scored 17 goals while making 27 appearances. After Kaka continuously dealt with injuries, Larin proved a much-needed spark. Orlando City SC finished their inaugural season winning five of their last six games. Going forward, Larin is a top player to watch and someone that could warrant a look from clubs across the pond in the near future.

MLS Defender of the Year: Montreal Impact Defender: Laurent Ciman

Not often do you hear of a player leaving his home country to come to America to play soccer, willingly. Laurent Ciman did just that back in January. The Belgian International quickly proved his worth to the Impact and helped all season and during the team's deep run in CONCACAF Champions League action. Simon added two goals and two assists during his 27 starts for the Montreal Impact. The Belgian is only 29 and plans to stick with the Impact going forward. Having his services on the backline will immediately make the Impact a force to watch going into next season.

MLS Comeback Player of the Year: Sporting Kansas City Goalkeeper: Tim Melia

The only issue that continues to bother people about this award being given to Tim Melia is that he even admitted that he does not know what he "came back" from. On paper, Melia did turn in a great season, starting 23 games and posting eight shutouts. However, Melia's numbers place him seventh best in the league and Sporting KC didn't make it past the first round of MLS Playoff action. The only feat that Melia can claim is that he only played in six MLS games until this season. Melia was a vital part of Sporting winning the 2015 U.S. Open Cup as well.

Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year: New York Red Bulls Goalkeeper: Luis Robles

If there is one player in MLS that goes above and beyond for the success of his club, goalkeeper Luis Robles is that man. Say what you will about Bradley Wright-Phillips and Lloyd Sam scoring bunches of goals this season, Robles is the key reason that the New York Red Bulls are playing for a trip to MLS Cup 2015. Without his nine shutouts and 86 saves, New York could easily be home on the couch watching other teams in the playoffs. Robles started and finished all 34 regular season games for New York this year, which is the third time he's done that while playing for the club. If New York wants to win MLS Cup 2015, the success and production of Robles will care the club to victory.