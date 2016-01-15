Liga MX Round Two Preview

With the opening round of games in Liga MX being a tight affair with four of the nine games ending in draws, and only two teams winning by more than a goal, expect for different results this weekend.

Friday

Round two starts out in the Atlantic coast with Veracruz having their season opener and takes on Leon. The Red Sharks got a solid point from Guadalajara on Sunday, coming back from a goal down twice and doing it with ten men. While Leon were able to beat Santos 2-0. With two offensive minded teams, the game has a potential for plenty of goals. This is a battle of two playoff teams from last year, and it will show a lot of both teams to see if they can make the playoffs again this season. Playing at home though, Veracruz might have the edge.

The Friday night cap sees Santos hosting Chiapas. After a rough go in the opening week, Santos will need to make the most of their first match at home. Still, they will be without their head coach after he received a red card against Leon. While Chiapas dominated Dorados last week, look for them to be as aggressive and with the belief that they can go into Santos and take all three points and continue their positive start to the season.

Saturday

The first big match of the week sees Cruz Azul and Chivas, two of Mexico’s big four matching up in Mexico City. After both teams started the season with a draw, the pressure will be on both teams to deliver all three points. Chivas are still in the relegation battle and coming away with zero points could allow the teams below them to creep up. Both teams let leads slip away last weekend and that lack of composure could happen again and this match could end up in another draw for both teams.

After an opening round defeat to Toluca, defending champions Tigres return home for the first time this year. That could mean bad news for Morelia, who sit four points behind Chivas in the relegation battle. While Morelia did show great grit in battling back to draw Cruz Azul last week, Tigres are a whole different animal and coming off a defeat where the felines didn’t score any goals, Morelia could be in for a long night.

After being the only team who failed to take any points from their first home match, Queretaro now travel to face Pachuca, who ruined Miguel Herrera’s home debut last week in Tijuana. How Queretaro bounces back will show a lot from the team in what we can expect from them for the season. With Pachuca you know you’re going to get an aggressive and attack minded side. Look for an entertaining match with the two teams going back and forth, up and down the field.

The biggest surprise from last week was Atlas going into Queretaro and taking all three points and being the only away team to win. Now they face Club America, who were left frustrated in a nil-nil draw to Puebla a week ago in the game of the week. If Los Zorros are able to get their second upset in the season, they would be sending a message to the rest of the league that this isn’t the same club that fumbled their way through the Apertura season. A defeat or draw will continue to mount pressure on Nacho Ambriz and the head coach will be under the microscope from the Mexican City club.

The Saturday night cap sees desperate Dorados host Tijuana as both teams look for their first wins of the season. While Tijuana did show some bright spots in their draw at home against Pachuca, their inability to play with the same intensity and style for the whole game really held them back. Dorados don’t have a choice but to go out and be aggressive. Bottom in the relegation table, taking three points from home is a must, and with the teams above them facing challenging matches this weekend, it’s a golden opportunity for them to gain some ground on their relegation rivals.

Sunday

After a last minute goal gave Toluca the win over Tigres, they now go to Mexico City to face Pumas, who fell to Monterrey’s other club, FC Monterrey. While for most playing at Pumas tend to give them trouble because of the time of day and it’s usually in the middle of the day in the Mexican heat, Toluca play their home games during that exact same time. Toluca will also enter the match with zero fear and could come away with a win, as Pumas struggled to create chances a week ago.

The final match sees Monterrey travel to face Puebla. While Puebla looked strong in their draw at Club America, Monterrey looked more dangerous and attacked with purpose while taking down Pumas. Monterrey will come in with the feeling they can take the win on the road. Puebla will look to absorb pressure and break an aggressive Monterrey on the counter. While Monterrey will be favored, Puebla playing at home gives them a punchers chance to grab all three points themselves.