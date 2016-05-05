Copa America Centenario: Diehard Scarves releases 35 official scarf styles

In February we told you about the official scarf of Copa America Centenario. Now there are 35 more designs to be seen.

Diehard Scarves released the full slate of team and competition scarves in partnership with Copa America's centennial competition, which is set to take place this summer in the United States. This time around, there's a more diverse variety of colors than the US Soccer-inspired black and gold.

The scarves

Of the 35 options available from Diehard Scarves, there are two designs, one knit and one woven, for each of the 16 participating nations, plus an additional three Copa America Centenario scarves to round of the selections. Each design is a custom-style look inspired by the vogue of the national soccer federation it represents.

The Copa America collection features an array of tints, tones, and text patterns for any participating nation | Photo: Diehard Scarves

Copa not too far away

Copa America Centenario - USA 2016 is just under a month away now, with the opening match between the United States and Colombia in Group A set to take place Friday, June 3 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The 16 teams from CONCACAF and CONMEBOL nations will compete with their three group-stage opponents at any of the 10 different venues across the country.

The top two competitors in each of the four divisions will then advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face opponents in head-to-head elimination games in advance of the June 26 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Copa 2016 in scarves | Photo: Diehard Scarves

Stick around with VAVEL USA for all your Copa America coverage needs. While now we're occupied with the ups and downs of teams cutting down to 23-man squads (the 40-man preliminary squads were all released by Wednesday), soon we'll be live at the different venues with pre-match and post-match analysis, photos, and mid-game updates.

Check out Diehard Scarves and their Copa America Centenario collection at diehardscarves.com.