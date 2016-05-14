Copa America Centenario: Peruvian 23-man roster released

On Friday, the Peruvian National team announced their 23-man squad which will represent their country in the upcoming Copa America Centenario. The roster includes new faces who will need to be integrated into the squad before they make their tournament debut against Haiti on June 4th in Seattle.

Youngsters will take care

Rather than the rumour that manager Ricardo Gareca would count on veterans like Juan Manuel Vargas, Jefferson Farfán or Claudio Pizarro, the Gareca decided to listen to the fans that were asking for a generational change.

Thus, the Argentine coach built a team based on youth. With new faces such as Universitario forward Edison Flores and 20-year-old Sporting Cristal defender Luis Abram, Peru is betting on the future and in a project looking forwards to the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is going to be held in Qatar.

Edison Flores and Raúl Ruidíaz are some ofthe new faces in Peru. (Photo by: rpp.pe) 2

The reason for this generational change is the difficult position that the 'Inca' team are in in CONMEBOL's World Cup Qualifying. that in The Peruvian team have just one victory in six matches and have next to no hope of qualifying for Russia in 2018.

Guerrero: Historic warrior, leadership presence

Last October Peru's main number '9' Paolo Guerrero became the top scorer in the history of the 'Blanquirroja' with 26 goals as he overtook Teófilo Cubillas' record.

Besides, Guerrero's presence would be the main influence in the team. He was the top scorer last summer in Chile and back in 2011 in Argentina.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Carlos Cáceda (Universitario), Pedro Gallese (Juan Aurich), Diego Penny (Sporting Cristal)

Defenders: Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Deportivo Municipal), Christian Ramos (Juan Aurich), Luis Abram (Sporting Cristal), Jair Céspedes (Sporting Cristal), Alberto Rodríguez (Sporting Cristal), Miguel Trauco (Universitario), Yoshimar Yotún (Malmö FF).

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Óscar Vílchez (Alianza Lima), Armando Alfageme (Deportivo Municipal), Alejandro Hohberg (César Vallejo), Adán Balbín (Universitario), Andy Polo (Universitario), Christian Cueva (Toluca), Cristian Benavente (Sporting Royal Charleroi).

Forwards: Edison Flores (Universitario), Raúl Ruidíaz (Universitario), Luiz da Silva (PSV Eindhoven), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo).