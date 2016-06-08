Copa America Centenario: Clint Dempsey scores 50th career goal for USMNT

United States attacker Clint Dempsey scored his 50th career goal for the United States Men's National Team in a 4-0 win against Costa Rica in the Copa America Centenario. Dempsey now joins Landon Donovan as the only USMNT players with 50 senior international goals. Donovan scored 57 goals during his career with the USMNT.

Dempsey emerged as the catalyst of a threatening U.S. counter-attack, converting a penalty and assisting two more goals for Jermaine Jones and Bobby Wood in the tournament-saving win at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Early light

The match against CONCACAF rival Costa Rica was a must-win, a do-or-die game for the USMNT. If the United States lost against Costa Rica, the U.S. would bow out of Copa America before its final group stage match against Paraguay.

After losing to Colombia 2-0 in its opening match, the U.S. needed to respond and respond early in order to ease the pressure that was seemingly mounting. Dempsey did just that for the USMNT.

Teddy Goalsevelt looks on as Dempsey slots home his penalty. (Photo credit: Russ Draper/VAVEL USA)

After making his way to the end line, DeAndre Yedlin whipped in a cross towards the back post looking for Wood. Wood was pushed in the back and could not connect with the cross, but the referee awarded a penalty to the United States. Dempsey grabbed the ball, stepped up to the penalty spot and nestled the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to put the United States up 1-0 just nine minutes into the game.

Responding to criticism, rising to the occasion

After the loss to Colombia in the opening match, analysts debated on whether Dempsey should even maintain a starting spot for the United States. In an article on mlssoccer.com, Alexi Lalas was reported to have suggested that Jurgen Klinsmann play Gyasi Zardes and Wood as the strikers, raising questions as to where Dempsey would be played. Aly Wagner, in the same report, had a much more blunt take on Dempsey.

“He gives you a couple goals in a tournament,” she continued, “but how many opportunities is he costing you?”

Dempsey, 33, does not have time on his side and there have been questions as to whether he should be included in the next FIFA World Cup squad come 2018. But, Dempsey appeared to have silenced haters and doubters against Costa Rica as his night did not end with the penalty kick.

Dempsey ecstatically celebrating his goal. (Photo credit: Gary Duncan/Vavel) 1

In the 36th minute, Dempsey picked up a loose ball in midfield and charged at the defense. Running into the heart of the Costa Rican defense, Dempsey took on three defenders until he was joined by Alejandro Bedoya to his right and Jones to his left. Following a slick move to evade a defender, Dempsey slid the ball to his left to Jones who placed the ball into the bottom right corner from just over 18 yards away.

Minutes before halftime, Dempsey was at it again. After receiving the ball on the left side of the penalty area, Dempsey slotted a pass in between two defenders to Wood. Wood swiveled, took his shot quickly and found the bottom left corner to put the U.S. ahead 3-0.

What's next for the United States?

The United States will conclude group play against Paraguay. The match will be held on June 11 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.