2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: Semifinals on the line as Philadelphia Union take on New England Revolution
On Wednesday, Philadelphia Union head north to Jordan Field at Harvard University to take on New England Revolution in the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled 7:30 PM EST and the game will beed via YouTube.

The Philadelphia Union no stranger to Open Cup Pressure

Philadelphia is no stranger to playing in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup as head coach Jim Curtin's side has played in three other quarterfinals (2012, 2014, 2015). Philadelphia has also have finished as runners-up in this tournament the last two years.

To reach this year’s quarterfinals, Philadelphia defeated Harrisburg City Islanders, 3-2, in the Fourth Round and then came from behind to defeat New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in the Round of 16.