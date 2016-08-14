Alejandro Bedoya debuts as Philadelphia Union dominate New England Revolution, 4-0

Foxboro , MA - On Saturday night, Philadelphia Union picked their first road win since March 12th as they thrashed New England Revolution, 4-0, in front of 17,127 at Gillette Stadium.

Alejandro Bedoya gets first start for the Union

In his first appearance as a member of the Philadelphia Union, Alejandro Bedoya started in the number eight role in Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin’s double pivot in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

CJ Sapong puts Philadelphia into lead 80 seconds into match

Philadelphia did not waste any time opening up the scoring in this dominant performance. In the second minute, Fabinho made an excellent run with the ball down the left flank of the field as he dribbled past two defenders until he brought the ball to the endline and cut it into the middle of the box. CJ Sapong continued his run into the box and put home the Fabinho cross to give the Union the lead less than 80 seconds into the match.

New England would get an excellent shot to tie up the game, in the 19th minute, when Diego Fagundez hit a curling shot from the right side of the box, which Andre Blake did well to dive to his left and parry the ball out of danger.

The teams would exchange other scoring opportunities during the rest of the first half, but neither could put one in the net as the scoreline stayed at 1-0 Philadelphia heading into halftime.

There was a scary moment for the Union in the 43rd minute when Sapong took an elbow to head and was down on the field as trainers looked at him. The forward would finish out the half before being subbed out at halftime for Fabian Herbers.

Philadelphia Union come out strong in second half

The second half would see Philadelphia put the game out of reach in the first ten minutes.

In the 51st minute, Chris Pontius picked up on an open ball in the Revolution’s box and slotted it home to double the Union lead. For Pontius, it was his tenth goal on the season and only the second time the winger has scored double-digit goals in his career.

Just three minutes later, Pontius helped set up a goal this time. Off a Tranquillo Barnetta corner kick, Pontius redirected the ball to the back post, where centerback Richie Marquez was waiting. Wide open on the backpost, Marquez easily headed the ball into the net to put the match on ice for the Union.

Roland Alberg added a late second half, stoppage-time goal off some dazzling teamwork and footwork to put the Union goal tally at four on the night, where it would stand at the end of full time.

Where do both teams go from here?

With the win, Philadelphia moved into fourth place, which puts Coach Curtin’s team four points behind MLS Eastern Conference leader, New York City FC, with a game in hand. Philadelphia will return home next Saturday to face a team above them in the standings, Toronto FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST from Talen Energy Stadium.

New England fall to a tie for seventh place with Orlando City in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution though are only one point behind D.C. United for the sixth and final place position. New England will look to get back on track next Saturday when Columbus Crew come to Gillette Stadium. Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup is at 7:30 PM EST.