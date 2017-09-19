Josef Martinez named MLS Player of the Week

Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez was named MLS Player of the Week on Tuesday after an unbelievable week in front of goal, recording consecutive hat-tricks.

Martinez was on hand three times during Atlanta United's 7-0 win over the New England Revolution before bagging three more times in an exhilirating 3-3 draw with rivals Orlando City SC.

The honor is accompanied by Martinez's inclusion in the MLS Team of the Week alongside teammate Miguel Almiron, highlighting Atlanta's stellar opening to the new stadium. Atlanta United were clinical in front of goal in their last two games, scoring 10 times, with their star striker contributing two hat-tricks.

Martinez's consecutive hat-tricks make him the third player in Major League Soccer history to accomplish the feat, writing him into the history books in his first season.

Golden Boot Race

Josef Martinez scores a penalty in a 7-0 win over the New England Revolution | Source: Rich von Biberstein - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Martinez's back to back hat-tricks throw his name back into the race for Major League Soccer's Golden Boot. With 16 goals in 14 games, Martinez now sits in fourth place, just three goals behind leader David Villa and with a huge playoff push approaching, Martinez may have the chance to put the pressure on Villa.

Atlanta United's remaining schedule gives them five games at home, giving Martinez an opportunity to record more hat-tricks at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

His average of 1.39 goals per 90 minutes makes him just the third player in MLS history to average over a goal per 90 minutes with a minimum of 1000 minutes. It's been an incredible debut season in MLS for Josef Martinez and the past week is a prime example of why.

The 24-year old's impact on Atlanta United is obvious and he continues to fire his side upward in the Eastern Conference with the playoff approaching.