Report: D.C. United acquire David Ousted

Per a report coming from Steven Goff of the Washington Post, D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper confirmed that thirty-two-year-old goalkeeper David Ousted will be joining D.C. United from the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for United’s second-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Ousted will battle it out with Steve Clark for the starting goalkeeper job. Clark, who joined United last season, filled in for Bill Hamid once it became apparent he’d be leaving the black and red.

Who is David Ousted?

Born in Roskilde, Denmark, David Ousted began his youth career at Danish giants Brøndby. Eventually making it professionally, Ousted bounced around a few teams among the top leagues in Denmark.

In the summer of 2013, Ousted became a free agent. He made the move across the Atlantic and joined the Vancouver Whitecaps. Spending four and a half years there, Ousted became a fan favorite. In one-hundred-and-forty-two total appearances for the Whitecaps, the Dane made forty-three clean sheets

After acquiring the rights to Ousted, United began negotiating a deal to keep him at D.C. After a few bumps, the two parties came to an agreement to have Ousted become United’s potential new number one.

What does this mean for D.C. United?

This is a good move by D.C. United. Last season, Steve Clark was brought in to earn his starting spot for 2018 once Hamid left, but with less than stellar performances, it was clear the club needed to find another option. This doesn’t mean Clark is the for sure back-up, as reports are saying he and Ousted will both be in contention.

United have now scratched another position off of their offseason checklist. They still need to find a couple solid defenders as well as a big-name striker. As the January transfer window is beginning to heat up, United might be making moves behind the scenes to bring in a few pieces to the puzzle.