Undefeated Columbus Host Winless D.C. United

The undefeated Columbus Crew returns home against the winless D.C. United this Saturday for the first of two meetings this season of the two sides. Columbus has taken seven out of the available nine points this season, winning their first two games against Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact and taking the draw in Philadelphia Union.

On the complete opposite side, D.C. has walked away with just two points out of their possible nine. D.C. had two points stolen in Orlando City with a late equalizer from the ten-man Lions, away to Atlanta United they were punished by the rip-roaring five stripes 3-1, and lastly, they stole a point from the Houston Dynamo in the Maryland Soccerplex with a 90+7’ equalizer from Luciano Acosta.

Past Meetings

Columbus has usually left this matchup the better side in the last three seasons winning four of the last seven meetings. They have even outscored them 11 goals to seven in these matches.

Last year Columbus walked away with all of the points available in this matchup with two 2-0 wins. The first time these two met last year was three weeks into the season in RFK where Columbus walked past D.C. with goals from Federico Higuain and Ola Kamara. In the reverse fixture in Columbus, the Crew again had no trouble scoring twice this time through Josh Williams and Justin Meram each scoring.

Team News

Columbus Crew: The Crew will be without two Americans, Wil Trapp and Zack Steffen, for the weekend after call-ups for a friendly against Paraguay. Both have started every game for Columbus this season as well as last, playing the full 90 in nearly every game. Columbus are also without Mike Grella and Gaston Sauro both out with left knee injuries.

D.C. United: D.C. has had five of their players called up to their national teams for this international “break.” First is Ulises Segura, who was called up to Costa Rica after starting the first three games of the season. Hungary called up another consistent starter, Zoltan Stieber. Jamaica called up Oniel Fisher, who started the first two games of the season, and Dane Kelly, who is yet to play for D.C. United. Lastly, Bruno Miranda was called up for Bolivia but has also not played a game yet. D.C. are still missing out on Russell Canouse and Taylor Kemp, out with a knee and a groin injury respectively. This week Junior Moreno has also picked up a hamstring injury and will be out for the weekend.