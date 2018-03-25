Columbus Crew glides past winless D.C. United

On Saturday afternoon, Columbus Crew hosted D.C. United in a classic eastern conference matchup. Both teams would stay the course for their season with Columbus staying undefeated while D.C. still hunt for that elusive first win.

First Half

This matchup started off mostly evenly contested with Columbus finding the better chances and it would only take 20 minutes to bag the first one as Milton Valenzuela hammered home his first ever Columbus goal off a Cristian Martinez cross. It would only take 10 minutes for D.C. newcomer Yamil Asad to strike with his second goal of the season.

After that moment it was all downhill for D.C. United as Ricardo Clark and Pedro Santos would find the back of the net in the 40th and 42nd minute to go into the half 3-1 up.

Pedro Santos celebrating his goal with Federico Higuain. | Photo: Columbus Crew SC

Second Half

After a thrilling first half, the second 45 seemed a bit lackluster. The best chances again coming from the dominant crew. Federico Higuain blasted a rocket of a free kick that forced David Ousted into an equally remarkable save. The last close chance of the game came from a Gyasi Zardes header that rung the crossbar in the 60th minute. The game ended 3-1 to the hosts who move to 10 points through 4 MLS games.

What's Next?

Columbus will be looking to carry their good form into the coming weeks as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps next week. Following that, Columbus will have back-to-back games away from home as they travel to play the Chicago Fire before facing off against D.C. United once again.

For D.C., they also have to games before they attempt to get revenge against Columbus. Before hosting the Crew, D.C. will travel to Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC. A tough stretch for United.