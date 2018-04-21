Houston Dynamo vs Toronto FC Preview: the Dynamo have a great chance to win

The Houston Dynamo host Toronto FC this weekend in Major League Soccer as both teams look to find a win and jump start their seasons.

The Dynamo put in a strong showing in their previous match, even though they had to share the points, while Toronto continue to keep their focus on the CONCACAF Champions League which has seen them only pick up one win so far this season.

Houston's defensive woes has cost them so far

Mauro Manotas has had a good start to the season | Source: dynamo.com

The Houston Dynamo have not won a game in the league this season since their opening day win against Atlanta United FC. Since then, the Dynamo have dropped points due to their inability to keep their opponents away from goal. In their four match winless streak, the Dynamo's opponents have not only found their way to goal easily, but have taken their chances to either win the game out right or draw with Houston. That defensive frailty will need to be addressed if Wilmer Cabrera's side want to start picking up three points.

On the other end of the field, Houston are near unstoppable. Mauro Manotas has been one of Houston's best players so far this season, and after his performance last week, Tomás Martínez has seemingly found his footing with his new team. If Houston can shut up shop, their attack is enough to win games with relative ease throughout the season.

Toronto may still have one eye on the CCL

Jordan Hamilton will have to step up in the absence of the 'big guns' | Source: torontofc.ca

So far, Toronto's participation in the CCL has forced Greg Vanney to play weakened teams in the MLS and it's cost the Canadians so far, having only one win so far this season. This weekend, the CCL may force Vanney's hand once again as TFC are going into the second leg of the final down by an away goal and needing a big performance if they want to win the CCL. Toronto's request to the league office to move the match against the Dynamo was denied so we will more than likely see another weakened side line up in the MLS for the 'Reds'.

Toronto's road form is also worrying, having only one once in their last four games. With such a big match during the week coming up, the likes of Tosaint Ricketts and Jordan Hamilton will have to step up tomorrow if Toronto want to come away from the fortress that is BBVA Compass Stadium with anything more than a loss.

Prediction

Houston Dynamo 2 - 0 Toronto FC