New York City FC hoping to end FC Dallas' unbeaten start to 2018

On Sunday, New York City FC will welcome FC Dallas to Yankee Stadium in hopes of putting an end to their unbeaten start to 2018. At the beginning of last weekend, NYCFC was also unbeaten, but after a heavy 3-0 loss to the Portland Timbers at Providence Park, FC Dallas is now the lone unbeaten team in the league.

Past Meetings

As NYCFC only joined MLS in 2015, the pair of clubs have only met three times. First, FC Dallas knocked off the expansion side at 2015 in Texas by a score of 2-1. Then, in 2016, NYCFC came from behind to grab a point at Yankee Stadium as Khiry Shelton's late header was enough for the two to split points.

Most recently, in 2017, the sides met again in Texas and drew. Tommy McNamara found his name on the scoresheet for a second consecutive meeting between the two and evened the scoreline at 1-1. NYFC will have to beat FC Dallas for the first time on Sunday if they want to put an end to their unbeaten start to 2018.

Last meeting between the two sides at Yankee Stadium. | Photo: FC Dallas

Team News

New York City FC: As Kwame Awuah returns to full health, NYCFC has a very short injury list heading into Sunday's game. However, the lone player missing is a big one. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, who took full advantage of the opportunities given to him, will continue to miss time with a hamstring strain he picked up vs Atlanta United.

FC Dallas: Sunday's visitors are not quite as fortunate as NYCFC regarding injuries. While homegrowns turned stars, Kellyn Acosta and Jesse Gonzalez are questionable, there is still a quartet of players who will definitely not feature.

Continuing on with the homegrown theme, Brandon Servania, Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal will all be sidelined. On top of that, Maynor Figueroa will miss the match with a right knee strain.

What's Next?

For Sunday's hosts, they'll cross state borders to prepare for the first Hudson River Derby of the season when they take on the New York Red Bulls. After that, they'll get a glimpse at Banc of California Stadium when they take on new expansion side LAFC for the very first time.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, will travel to the west coast to meet with LAFC before NYCFC. Then, they'll return home to host the other Los Angeles team as the Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy pay a visit to FC Dallas.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, April 29th at 6:30 PM EST

Where: Yankee Stadium

Broadcast: fuboTV, DIRECTV, YES Network, KTXA Dallas, ESPN+