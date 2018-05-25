NYCFC head south for meeting with Dynamo.

On Friday, we'll see the fourth-ever meeting between the Houston Dynamo and New York City FC. A win for NYCFC will push them to the top of the table and that's what the blue side of New York will be looking for at BBVA Compass Stadium. However, Houston is not the easiest place to take points so Patrick Vieira's men will have to bring their A-game if they want to return to the top of the table.

Past Meetings

Since joining the league in 2015, NYCFC has never lost to the Texan club. In their inaugural season, they split the points thanks to a David Villa equalizing penalty. The Sapinaird then grabbed a brace in Houston the following season in route to a 2-0 win for NYCFC.

Last season, NYCFC took an early lead through a Maxi Moralez header but Mauro Manotas' goal ten minutes later saw the sides split the points for the second time in three matches. Will Houston get their first win over the boys in blue or will David Villa and Co. extend their unbeaten streak vs the Dynamo?

David Villa has had good success vs Houston in the past. | Photo: New York City FC

Team News

Houston Dynamo: Eight players will be unavailable for selection for Houston on Friday night. A.J. DeLaGarza, Juan David Cabezas, Philippe Senderos, George Malki, Dylan Remick, Kevin Garcia, Jared Watts, Darwin Ceren will all miss the match through injury.

New York City FC: After plenty of injuries in the 2017 season, Patrick Vieira has been more fortunate in his selection options this season. Maxime Chanot has returned to full health giving NYCFC a clean slate much to the contrary of their hosts.

What's Next?

The Houston Dynamo will follow up their Friday night game with a game in Utah vs Real Salt Lake. After that, the Montreal Impact will play host to the Texan team before the Dynamo returns home to host the North Texas Rayados in the US Open Cup.

As for the visitors, they have quite a tough run of games coming up. First, they'll welcome Orlando City SC to Yankee Stadium before their US Open Cup match vs Hudson River rivals, the New York Red Bulls. Then, they'll welcome Atlanta United and Toronto FC to wrap up their MLS home stand.

How to Watch

When: Friday, May 25 at 8:55 PM EST

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

Broadcast: fuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now, MLS Live, Univision NOW, Twitter, Univision Deportes USA, UniMas, SiriusXM FC