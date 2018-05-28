USMNT Fields Young Squad Against Bolivia

United States Men’s National Team head coach Dave Sarachan is looking to give some baby nats a chance for the senior team as a very young side travels to Philly. This young side has individuals from all over Europe and North America with many exciting names highlighting the roster.

Not many need to be reminded of the ups and downs from 2017, from winning the Gold Cup to failing to qualify for Russia with a loss against Trinidad and Tobago. American soccer fans had little to look forward to for their summer 2018, but they do have some great youth prospects to look forward to in this current class.

USMNT Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Julian Green (Stuttgart), Alejandro Guido (Club Tijuana), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

Americans Abroad Highlights:

Bill Hamid has rarely featured for his new team, FC Midtjylland, in Denmark since leaving DC United in early 2018, but has started for the three time in the Danish championship playoff and in the domestic cup. Ethan Horvath featured in fifteen games for Club Brugge starting most of the first half of the season before being benched and then falling out of the squad, returning in May for the Juliper League Playoff.

In the backline, Eric Lichaj returns to the squad as one of the oldest players to be called up after having a respectable season with Nottingham Forest. Last season included a brace to knock-out Arsenal including a world-class volley to regain the lead just before halftime. Joining him in the backline is Matt Mizaga who had an amazing season on loan from Chelsea to Vitesse playing in 32 league games including captaining and scoring in the last game of the season.

In the midfield, Julian Green returns to the USMNT after a rocky few years since scoring against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup. Green played mostly left midfielder as well as attacking mid and did not produce all that much across the entire season for SpVgg Greuther Fürth but did score the crucial goal to keep them from being relegated on the last day of the season. Alongside him is young American superstar Christian Pulisic and son of George Weah, Timothy Weah who got his debut for PSG in a 0-0 match against Caen on the last day of the season.

Just two strikers were called up for this match, Andrija Novakovich, and Josh Sargent. Novakovich went on loan from Reading to SC Telstar and played in 35 matches and scoring 19 goals for the club. Sargent spent most of his time training with Werder Bremen over the last season due to the rule that German clubs cannot sign non-EU nationals that are under 18 keeping him from signing a professional contract with the team.

This current US team is set up for a very exciting future and that future can start tonight with this match in the city of brotherly love. This summer's World Cup failings would be disappointing for many fans and players alike but this class can show that some good things are around the corner for USMNT fans.