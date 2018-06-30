NYCFC head to Chicago searching for three points

For the first time, new New York City FC Manager, Domènec Torrent, is set to lead his side into an away match as the Chicago Fire play host to NYCFC on Saturday. In his first match as NYCFC Manager, the Boys in Blue completed a comeback against 2017 MLS Cup Champions, Toronto FC. On the other hand, Chicago are in good form recently knocking Atlanta United out of the US Open Cup.

Past Meetings

In the most recent meeting between these two Eastern Conference sides, both David Villa and Nemanja Nikolic found the back of the net which resulted in the sides splitting the points. That was the third draw between the two clubs in their seven all-time meetings since NYCFC joined the league in 2015.

Overall, NYCFC has looked good in these games as they own the series with 3 wins, 3 draws, and just 1 loss which was the first ever meetings between the clubs. Can NYCFC make it seven unbeaten vs Chicago?

Team News

Chicago Fire: Leg injuries have been an unfortunate common occurrence for the Fire in 2018. To start the list, Djordje Mihailovic and Michael de Leeuw are still recovering from ACL injury and will miss the match. On top of that, Matt Polster recently underwent MCL surgery which will set him back a few months.

To top things off, Patrick McLain (hamstring injury) and Drew Conner (right calf injury) are the final additions to Chicago's lengthy injury list.

David Villa will miss Saturday's match through injury. | Photo: New York City FC

New York City FC: Unfortunately for NYCFC, they join the Fire with a lengthy injury list. The biggest name of the bunch is the captain, David Villa, who picked up a hamstring injury in NYCFC's last match vs Toronto. Another key miss is Yangel Herrera who will likely miss the rest of the season following a recent ankle surgery. Joining them is Cedric Hountondji and Costa Rica's Ronald Matarrita, who both have hamstring injuries.

What's Next?

For the hosts, they alternate home and away matches over their next three games. First, they'll travel up north to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps before returning home to face the Philadelphia Union. Finally, they return to the road to face FC Dallas.

For NYCFC, they'll be preparing for Domè's first Hudson River Derby as NYCFC gets ready to host the New York Red Bulls. After that, they remain at home to host the Columbus Crew, and then the Montreal Impact.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, June 30th at 8 PM EST

Where: Toyota Park

Broadcast: DIRECTV, YES Network, ESPN+