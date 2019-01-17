Zulily becomes the offcial jersey sponsor for Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC

Seattle-based online retailer Zulily, has now become the official jersey sponsor for both Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC. The partnership sees the Sounders part way with Xbox and the Reign part ways with Microsoft as both teams look to benefit largely from the new deal.

We’re proud to announce @zulily as our new presenting partner. Also sponsoring @SoundersFC, zulily is uniting both of Seattle’s professional soccer teams under one jersey partner for the first time. pic.twitter.com/jzyIQZH7ip — Seattle Reign FC (@ReignFC) January 17, 2019

Both the Sounders and the Reign look forward to working with Zulily

Speaking at the official announcement of the agreement, Zulily's Senior Vice President of Marketing Kevin Saliba, stated that his company was "incredibly excited to partner with Sounders FC and Reign FC" as the company looks to focus on becoming a national brand. Saliba noted that both the Sounders and the Reign are "emblematic of teamwork, innovation, passion and are community-driven organizations" that match up with what Zulily's mission statement.

Source: soundersfc.com

Reign owner and President Bill Predmore, was also present at the presentation and stated that his organization was "proud and excited to welcome Zulily" as their new jersey sponsor. Predmore said that both he and the company had many discussions regarding the agreement and Zulily had shown that they shared the same values that the Reign have. Predmore also thanked Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer for their "continued support" of the Seattle Reign and that the Sounders' involvement had helped secure the partnership between the Reign and Zulily. Predmore finished his statement by thanking Microsoft, the Reign's previous sponsor, for their contribution over the last three seasons and that the Reign looked forward to continuing on with Microsoft who will be their technology partner in 2019.

The deal sees a multi-year agreement agreed with both Seattle teams

Zulily enters into this partnership with the two teams and will be featured on both the primary and secondary jerseys of the first team squads of the Sounders and the Reign. Zulily's logo will also appear on all team travel jackets, rain and stadium jackets, official team polo shirts and academy jerseys for the Sounders.

Source: soundersfc.com

The new jersey sponsor agreement made by both the Sounders and the Reign shows just how closely the two organizations have been working together, despite separate ownership, since the Reign came into existence in the National Women's Soccer League in 2013. For the Sounders, this will be only their second jersey sponsor since they started and participated in Major League Soccer.

Quotes via SoundersFC.com