2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Brazil

Brazil look to push themselves further that the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup although that may prove to be a difficult task considering their form as of late. Brazil find themselves in Group C alongside Australia, Italy and Jamaica and will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 9th against Jamaica.

Vadão has led the Brazilian team for five years and has navigated their qualification from CONMEBOL with relative ease. The 2019 SheBelieves Cup exposed Brazil's frailties against stronger teams but on their day, they can trouble anyone. Nothing less than a deep run into the World Cup will be acceptable for the South American champions and Vadão hopes to bring that to fruition this time around.

Debinha and Geyse could have shining campaigns for their country

For many years, Marta has been key to any and all successes that Brazil have had but time has begun to catch up to her and although she is still an effective player, Brazil will need to look to others if they are to achieve their goals this summer. This is the moment for players like Debinha and Ludmila to shine if they can take advantage of the opportunity.

After missing out in 2015, Debinha is poised to have a breakout tournament | source: nccourage.com

Debinha has been in inspired form for her club in the National Women's Soccer League and helped the North Carolina Courage to two NWSL Shields and a NWSL Championship in her two seasons there. Debinha is a key cog in the Courage's midfield and her goals have been clinical and magical in their nature. With Marta on the wane, she will need to bring that form to the national team and provide Brazil with a different creative outlet if they are to progress from Group C. Ludmila has been used primarily as a substitute for Brazil but with 22 goals in 49 appearances for Liga Femenina Iberdrola champions Atlético Madrid cannot be ignored. For all of Brazil's creativity, someone who can put the ball into the back of the net is vital and Ludmila could prove to be key for Brazil this summer late on in matches.

Late game collapses must not arise for Brazil

What has plagued Brazil over the last few years is a seemingly inevitable late game collapse especially against teams on their level or above. Recent friendlies against Scotland and Spain have shown that Brazil is not the force they used to be on the world stage and their performances at the SheBelieves Cup particularly against Japan showed that Brazil cannot hold a lead or maintain their energy levels for 90 minutes. Being in training camp should lead to higher fitness levels for Brazil but it remains to be seen if Vadão's tactics will adjust for those late game moments that have escaped Brazil in recent times.

A young Japan side brushed aside Brazil recently | Source: kyodonews.net

On top of that, Brazil seemingly cannot keep a clean sheet or stop the flood of goals once they start. Again, recent performances have exposed how open Brazil are once you get past Formiga in midfield. Brazil's backline, though experienced, do not seem to have the concentration levels that are needed at the very highest levels and that can be exploited against the likes of Italy or Jamaica this summer. It will surely be tested by Australia on June 13th but by then, Marta and company will hope to have put together a strong tactical plan to see off Australia.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Aline Reis, Bárbara, Letícia.

Defenders: Camila, Érika, Fabiana, Kathellen, Letícia Santos, Mônica, Tamires, Tayla.

Midfielders: Andressinha, Formiga, Luana, Thaisa.

Forwards: Andressa Alves, Cristiane, Debinha, Geyse, Ludmila, Marta, Raquel, Bia Zaneratto.