Haiti vs Canada: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Gold Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for CONCACAF Haiti vs Canada live stream, commentaries and updates of the 2019 Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 19:00 ET.
Full auto refresh in 60
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Canada vs Haiti game.
Player to watch
Forward Lucas Cavallini is today's player to watch. Cavallini, who defends Club Puebla's jersey in the Mexican League, is one of the most attractive attackers in this Gold Cup's edition.
Haiti's road
Haiti has surprised the CONCACAF confederation. The national team coached by Marc Collat finished the group stage undefeated. Surprisingly, Haiti beat long time CONCACAF power house Costa Rica.
Canada's road
Canada has had a decent run at this year's Gold Cup edition. The Maple and Leaf team advanced to the knockout stage after winning two games and losing to Mexico by 3-1.
Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2019 game: Haiti vs Canada! My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, rosters updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVE