Hector Moreno set to play in Qatari Al Gharafa

Mexican defender Hector Moreno will leave European football to join Al-Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar's top flight.

Through their Twitter account, the team nicknamed Los Cheetahs published a photo where the three-time World Cup central defender arrived in Doha to undergo medical exams and sign his contract that will link him to Al Gharafa.

As a result, the European career of the U-17 World Champion in Peru 2005 came to an end. Since the World Cup, Moreno has competed for more than a decade in the best leagues in the world.

Until now, the extension and worth of the Mexican footballer's contract is unknown.