Hector Moreno set to play in Qatari Al Gharafa
Hector Moreno set to play in Qatari Al Gharafa

Mexican center back leaves European football to enroll in Qatar's top league.

Mexican defender Hector Moreno will leave European football to join Al-Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar's top flight.

Through their Twitter account, the team nicknamed Los Cheetahs published a photo where the three-time World Cup central defender arrived in Doha to undergo medical exams and sign his contract that will link him to Al Gharafa.

As a result, the European career of the U-17 World Champion in Peru 2005 came to an end. Since the World Cup, Moreno has competed for more than a decade in the best leagues in the world.

Until now, the extension and worth of the Mexican footballer's contract is unknown.

