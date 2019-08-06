on VAVEL
0-1. Remedi, 37'. 0-2. Hyndman, 78'.
Goals and Highlights: Orlando City 0-2 Atlanta United, US Open Cup 2019
Goals and Highlights: Orlando City 0-2 Atlanta United, US Open Cup 2019

Eduardo Villalpando
Orlando City SCGrinwis, Sane, Ruan, Jansson, Moutinho, Kljestan, Mendez, Johnson, Nani, Akindele, Dwyer.
Atlanta United FCGuzan, Escobar, Gonzalez, Robinson, Gressel, Remedi, Inagbe, Hynd,man, Barco, Martinez, Meram.
Atlanta United shooting shots
Atlanta United mocking Orlando City after their 0-2 win in Florida.
Before that Remedi scored the first goal of the night in the 37th. minute.
Hero Hyndman
This was Emerson Hyndman's goal which will make the 0-2 in favor of the visitors.
Domination
Atlanta United had seven shots on goal while Orlando City was only able to shoot once.
90'
The match ends!!! Atlanta United are on their way to the US Open Cup final. 
78'
Atlanta United puts the game to bed after an amazing goal by Hyndman. 
78'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!
75'
Final move for the home team. John for Moutinho.
71'
Nani almost gets a touch on a good cross by Mendez but the Atlanta United defense steps up.
65'
Two subs for Orlando City. Mueller and Michel come in for Dwyer and Kljestan.
53'
Nani keeps making big plays but his teammates can't score. Another wasted chance for Orlando City.
45'
Second half is underway!
Halftime in Orlando
Orlando City 0-1 Atlanta United
38'
A minute after conceding, Moutinho tries to level the game for Orlando City.
Remedi makes the first goal of the night for the away team. 
37'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!
Ruan looking classy. 
30'
Half an hour in and still no clear opportunities for neither of both teams. Quiet firs half in Orlando.
20'
20 minutes in and Atlanta United has created 4 chances. Even though they haven't scored, they're dominating the game.
18'
Good cross from Nani but Dom sends it over the crossbar.
5'
Good chance for Orlando City but flag goes up.
1'
Game is underway at the Exploria Stadium!
20 minutes away
Both teams have been in the stadium for a minute now and are already warming up for the match.
Atlanta United Lineup
Martinez leads Atlanta's XI.
Orlando City Lineup
The home team goes all out for this semifinal match.
Home team Orlando City SC will be using their traditional purple kit.

Ticket office opens at 5:30pm by Gate A for tonight’s semifinal at Exploria Stadium.
We are less than one hour and a half away from this exciting Orlando City vs Atlanta United kick-off here at Exploria Stadium.

Previous meeting
The last time these two teams played each other was back in 2018, when Atlanta got a tough win on the road by 2 two goals to one.
MLS Player of the month
Josef 'Pity' Martinez was recently named the July's player of the month.
Since the team joined the MLS in 2014, Orlando City fans have been one of the loudest of the whole country, and that has made Exploria Stadium to be one of the hardest venues to play in. 
Atlanta United Player To Watch
Josef Martinez - 'Pity' is one of the main reasons why Atlanta is the favorite to win tonight's matchup. His 15 goals in the MLS this season prove that he is one of the most lethal strikers in the country. From Venezuela, Martinez is ready to take ATL U to that next level in the US Open Cup.
Orlando City Player To Watch
Nani - The former Manchester United player comes into the game after having an absolute unreal All Star Weekend. The Portuguese national not only participated in the game against Atletico de Madrid but also led Orlando City to win the Skills Challenge alongside Mueller and Mendez.
On the other hand, ATL U beat St. Louis FC 2-0 to qualify.

 

Orlando City defeated New York City FC in the QF in order to qualify to the last 4.
Atlanta United traveled yesterday in the afternoon ahead of tonight's matchup.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set to be at 7.30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the US Open 2019 semifinal between Orlando City and Atlanta United!
