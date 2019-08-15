Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019
Follow along for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 La Liga. Kick-off time Bilbao vs Barcelona: 3pm ET.
The striker, who has arrived from Atletico Madrid, will give more magic and power to the azulgrana attack. The Frenchman will be able to make his official debut for Barcelona in Bilbao if the coach chooses him to replace Messi's absence.
With the South American internationals lacking game time (Suárez, Arthur, Coutinho and Arturo Vidal), the new signings will have to take centre stage.
The arrivals of De Jong, Neto, Griezmann, Firpo and the promotion of Wagué have eased the enthusiasm of the fans, who are asking more of their team after the undoing of the previous year.
With Neymar around the azulgrana trails, Valverde needs to start the season doing well.
The almost lifetime renewal of Williams and the retirement announcement at the end of the year for Aduriz have been the most talked about in Bilbao, which hope to meet the goals set for the season.
