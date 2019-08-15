Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019

on VAVEL
Kick-off: 3pm ET.
Photo: VAVEL

Follow along for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 La Liga. Kick-off time Bilbao vs Barcelona: 3pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona.
The last match between Athletic and Barcelona was last February 10, at the Camp Nou, when the scoreboard failed to move and the 23rd round of Liga Santander ended with the distribution of points between both teams.
How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beIn Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: beIn Sports and fuboTV.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

Player to watch: Bilbao
Iñaki Williams is one of the clearest threats in the attack of Athletic Club that, in addition to his talent, has signed a contract virtually for life with the club of Bilbao.
Player to watch: Barcelona
Antonie Griezmann has undoubtedly been one of the most popular signings this summer.

The striker, who has arrived from Atletico Madrid, will give more magic and power to the azulgrana attack. The Frenchman will be able to make his official debut for Barcelona in Bilbao if the coach chooses him to replace Messi's absence.

Barcelona coach Valverde
"It's a very difficult game to start. Athletic had a good preseason and we will have to be attentive. In addition, we will not risk with any player and less with Messi. He's following a good recovery process".
Athletic Bilbao coach Garitano
"The new signings they brought make them a better team. They will be a great Barcelona, but we want to be up to the task and win the match".
FC Barcelona
Barcelona, on the other hand, arrives after a tour around Japan and the United States in which the youth academy has taken the lead.

With the South American internationals lacking game time (Suárez, Arthur, Coutinho and Arturo Vidal), the new signings will have to take centre stage.

The arrivals of De Jong, Neto, Griezmann, Firpo and the promotion of Wagué have eased the enthusiasm of the fans, who are asking more of their team after the undoing of the previous year.

With Neymar around the azulgrana trails, Valverde needs to start the season doing well.

Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao starts the season after a hard preparation summer. They have played eight friendly matches against rivals like Roma, Mönchendgladbach or Racing de Santander.

The almost lifetime renewal of Williams and the retirement announcement at the end of the year for Aduriz have been the most talked about in Bilbao, which hope to meet the goals set for the season.

Kick-off time
The Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona match will be played at San Mamés, in Bilbao, Spanish. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 La Liga match: Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

