Atlas vs Detroit City FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game 2019 (0-0)

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Detroit City FC: Last Lineup
Cristian Blanco, Rich Bryan, Tommy Buono, Diego Casielles, Jalen Crisler, Danny Deakin, Victor Fragola, Tendai Jirira, Shawn, Cyrus Saydee, James Vaughan
Atlas: Last Lineup
Hernández; Robles, Segura, Nervo, Barbosa; Rivera, Zaldívar, Balde, Andrade; Álvarez, Correa.
Detroit City FC is a team founded a decade ago and based in Hamtramck, Michinga, and belongs to the National Premier Soccer League, the third division of North American football. It is currently in third place.
The rojinegros will hold their second friendly of the week this afternoon. It is important to remember that in the middle of the week they lost 1-0 to Cruz Azul on American soil.
While the Liga MX is in pause because of the corresponding matches of the FIFA Date, Atlas agreed a friendly duel with Detroit City FC in order not to lose the rhythm of competition.
The Atlas vs Detroit City FC match will be played at the Keyworth Stadium, in Hamtramck, Michigan. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 friendly match: Atlas vs Detroit City FC!