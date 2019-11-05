Injured Paul Pogba "gutted" by poor Manchester United form

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted that it has been hard to watch his side struggle on the pitch. Due to his injury, the 26-year-old has missed the last seven games in all competitions and is expected to be out for another month.

The Frenchman may have divided opinion during his time at United, but he is one of the most talented players in the club’s ranks and is a starter whenever he is fit. His last league appearance came in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the 2018 World Cup winner with France said: “It [watching his side lose] is the worst. After, it is not easy to see my team-mates go to training or on the field.

“You train inside, you want to return to help your team but when you are injured it is not easy [psychologically]. The most important thing is to heal properly."

Expected to be back in action against Spurs and City in December

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to have the midfielder fit again for the games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the first week of December after ruling out a return this month.

Recently, the Red Devils suffered their fourth league defeat of the campaign after going down to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

This result came after United registered two successive away wins against Norwich and Chelsea and it seemed that Solskjaer had managed to turn around the disastrous side made by his team in the first few months.

However, it wasn’t to be as Josh King played spoilsport and scored against his former club to ensure that the Cherries leapfroged United in the league table. The standings do not make good reading for Ole’s men as they sit in 10th place – 10 points off fourth place.

The lack of creativity in their midfield was obvious and the issues could be addressed when Pogba returns to the fray. His mobility and passing prowess have often made United tick in the past and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping to have their star man back in action soon.