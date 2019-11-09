Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS Cup 2019 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for the 2019 MLS Cup: Seattle Sounders  vs Toronto FC.
Toronto's One-To-Watch: Michael Bradley
With 2 World Cups and 9 years of European experience under his belt, Bradely is without a doubt one of Toronto's important men.

A midfielder with great positioning and strong leadership, he is able to make a difference when it comes to destroying enemy attacks and starting Toronto's offensives.

Seattle's One-To-Watch: Ruidíaz
A world-class striker is the correct form to describe Sounders' number 9.

The Peruvian has great technique and is able to find a way to score even in the most difficult matches. His quality is without a doubt as he has shown in MLS, Liga MX and his national team.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ABC and Univision.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Toronto FC: Last Lineup
Westberg; Morrow, Mavinga, Ciman, Auro; Osorio, Bradley, Delgado; Benezet, Pozuelo, Endoh.
Seattle Sounders: Last Lineup
Frei; Leerdam, Kim, Arreaga, Smith; Svensson, Roldán, Morris, Lodeiro; Morris, Jones, Ruidíaz.
Century Link Field will host the final
For the second time in its history, Century Link Field will host the MLS Cup.

The game is sold out with an expected total of 69,000 fans in attendance.  An estimated 3,000 Toronto FC supporters will make the trip.

 

Today's officiating team
Allen Chapman has been announced as the ref for the 2019 MLS Cup. This will be the second time he works the championship game after he was involved in the 2017 edition betwen the same teams.

Brian Dunn and Corey Rockwell will assist him.

Toronto knocked out the defending champions
In the Eastern Conference Final, Toronto was off to a difficult start. They went down in the scoreboard and then conceeded a penalty before the tenth minute of play.

The turning point of the match came when Joseph Martínez's shot from the spot was denied by Westberg. Benezet equalized and a magnificent strike by DeLeon marked the return to the final for Toronto FC.

Sounders motivated after beating LAFC
The Sounders were hosted by Supporter's Shield winner, LAFC, in the Western Conference Championship game.

Despite being down on the scoreboard early in the match, a great comeback led by Raúl Ruidíaz saw the final score end in a 3-1 for Seattle.

The third time in four years!
Today marks the third time the MLS Cup will be contested between these two teams in the last four years.

The two previous finals were played at Toronto's BMO Field with one title win per side.

Kick-off time
The Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC match for the MLS Cup will be played at Century Link Field, in Seattle, Washington. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 MLS Cup: Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo