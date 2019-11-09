Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS Cup 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
A midfielder with great positioning and strong leadership, he is able to make a difference when it comes to destroying enemy attacks and starting Toronto's offensives.
The Peruvian has great technique and is able to find a way to score even in the most difficult matches. His quality is without a doubt as he has shown in MLS, Liga MX and his national team.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
The game is sold out with an expected total of 69,000 fans in attendance. An estimated 3,000 Toronto FC supporters will make the trip.
Brian Dunn and Corey Rockwell will assist him.
The turning point of the match came when Joseph Martínez's shot from the spot was denied by Westberg. Benezet equalized and a magnificent strike by DeLeon marked the return to the final for Toronto FC.
Despite being down on the scoreboard early in the match, a great comeback led by Raúl Ruidíaz saw the final score end in a 3-1 for Seattle.
The two previous finals were played at Toronto's BMO Field with one title win per side.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.