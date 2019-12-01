Goals and Highlights: Junior Barranquilla 0-0 América Cali in Final Liga Águila II 2019
(Photo: VAVEL)

Full Time | Junior 0-0 América de Cali
In a very hard fought match, Junior and América do no harm to each other and will decide the championship in the second leg at Cali.
90'
We'll have three added times for the second half.
89'
Mera and Rangel pull each other while looking for a cross from a free-kick, but the ref sees no foul.

 

88' | América Substitution
Pisano leaves his place on the field for Franco.
86'
América looks to be very comfortable defending against Junior. The home team lacks any depth and is not able to create any dangerous chances.
83'
Neto Volpi does good to reach a dangerous ball from the opposition before any of the Junior strikers could.
79'
Yellow card for Segovia for fouling Moreno.
76' | América Substitution
Daniel Quiñones leaves his place on the pitch for Juan Pablo Zuluaga.
74' | Junior Substitution
Hinestroza comes on to replace González.
68'
Viera with an amazing dive to save Junior! The header by Sierra was looking for the net, but the keeper is there to stop it!
64'
Marlon Piedrahita is carded after a foul from behind on Rafael Carrascal. 
60'
Yet another foul on González. This time it'll be a yellow card for Carrascal.
59' | Junior Substitution
Moreno will replace Cetré.
58'
The game continues to be played largely in midfield and begins to be very physical.
53'
Sierra is carded for a strong challenge on González.
52'
Junior remains with the larger amount of possession with América attempting quick transitions whenever possible.
48'
Good run by Cetré down the right wing, but his attempted cross fails to find a teammate and the chance is wasted.
45' | América Substitution
Cabrera comes into replace an injured Vergara.

 

45' | Second Half Begins
We're underway with the second 45 minutes of this final between Junior and América de Cali.
Half Time | Junior 0-0 América de Cali
We go to the break without advantage to any of the teams.
45'+3'
Vergara with the shot just wide from the post!
45'+1'
Teo Gutiérrez with another attempt that is off-target.
45'
Four minutes of added time for the first half.
42'
Fuentes does well to defend against Rangel. The defender stops América from taking the lead.
38'
Carrascal is on the ground after a strong contact by Teo Gutiérrez. The medical staff comes in to take care of him.
34'
América is close to scoring!  Carrascal strikes it, but the bar stops him from opening up the scoreboard!
31'
Teo Gutiérrez attempted to score, but is caught offside!

VAR confirms a good call by the assistant referee.
30'
Junior had a very strong start to the game, but was unable to capitilize.

Thirty minutes in, there aren't many scoring chances at Barranquilla.

25'
Vergara attempts from a distance, but his shot is too high to trouble Sebastián Viera. 

 

22'
América wins their first corner kick of the evening with a run down the wing by Velasco.
19'
Marlon Torres is carded after a strong challenge.
17'
Now América attempts to win possession of the ball in midfield. It seems that Junior's initial attempt to gain advantage has been tamed by the Red Devils.
13'
Free kick for Junior. Volpi is able to reach the ball before the Sharks create any trouble.
9'
Junior playing in America's half but unable to score the first one of the evening!
4'
Junior begins pressuring América in the first few minutes. The home team attempts to gain an early advantage with attempts from Cetré and González, but Volpi responds well.
0' | Kick Off
The first leg of the final of the 2019 Finalización is underway!
Both teams step on the pitch!
Great atmosphere at Barranquilla!

Estadio Metropolitano is packed and roaring as the Colombian National Anthem plays.
Tonight's kits
Junior is using their traditional red-and-white striped shirt with blue shorts.

América de Cali will wear an all-black kit for this historic fixture.

Queiroz and Valderrama greeting each other prior to the match
The head coach of the Colombia National Team, Carlos Queiroz, is already seated at Estadio Metropolitano and set to witness this historic match.
This will be America's return to a league final after a eleven years' absence.

This 2019 season has also granted access to the 2020 Copa Libertadores.

Previous Meeting
The last meeting between Junior and América at Barranquilla ended up in a 0-1 victory for the Red Devil thanks to a penaly-kick goal by argentine midfielder Matías Pisano.

 

Warm-Up Time
With about 35 minutes before our match, both squads come out to the pitch to begin their workouts!
Junior's fans showing their support from early in the afternoon
América: Starting XI
Volpi; Quiñones, Torres, Segovia, Velasco; Paz, Carrascal, Sierra; Pisano, Vergara, Rangel.

Junior: Starting XI
Viera; Fuentes, Mera, Pérez, Piedrahita; Cantillo, Pico, González, Cetre; Gutiérrez, Sandoval.

América has arrived at Estadio Metropolitano

 

The pitch looks to be in perfect condition for the match
Great atmosphere for tonight's match!
The sun begins to set at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

LIVE Coverage Begins
We're ready to bring you the best straight from Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia!

We're just under an hour from kick-off!
Don't go anywhere!
The Official Preview video for tonight's final
Tonight's Officiating Team
Referee: Mario Herrera.
First Assistant: Alexander Guzmán.
Second Assistant: Herminzul Calderón.
Fourth Offical: Mauricio Pérez.
VAR Official: Nicolás Gallo.
Assistant VAR Offical: Alexander León.
VAR Ready!
The final series between Junior and América de Cali will be the first one in Colombian history to feature Video Assistant Referee.

 

América de Cali: Current Form
América had no trouble in winning their group with 12 points in six matches.

They bested Santa Fe, Alianza Petrolera and Deportivo Cali to earn a spot on the finals.

Junior: Current Form
The Sharks won their semifinal group over Tolima, Nacional and Cúcuta, with 11 points and a difference of +3 goals.


América is excited for a new final in their history

 

Junior seems confident on reaching the tri-championship

 

América will try to return to greatness
The 2010s decade has not been an easy one for the Red Devils as they had to face relegation after the 2012 season and failed to return to the top tier until five seasons later.

They hope to close the decade with their first title since 2008 when they defeated Independiente Medellin in the Finalización finals.

If they reach the title, this will be their fourteenth crown in the Colombian first division.

Junior looks to defend its crown
The Barranquilla side will come into the series looking for their third consecutive title in Colombia's top tier.

They won the 2018 Finalización against Independiente Medellin and the 2019 Apertura over Deportivo Pasto.

A victory in the series against América would mean their tenth title, which would place them as the fourth most prolific side of Colombian football.

Kick-off time
The Junior vs América de Cali match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano, in Barranquilla, Colombia. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga Aguila Final match: Junior vs América de Cali! 

My name is Juan Pablo Roríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

