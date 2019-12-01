Goals and Highlights: Junior Barranquilla 0-0 América Cali in Final Liga Águila II 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
VAR confirms a good call by the assistant referee.
Thirty minutes in, there aren't many scoring chances at Barranquilla.
Estadio Metropolitano is packed and roaring as the Colombian National Anthem plays.
América de Cali will wear an all-black kit for this historic fixture.
This 2019 season has also granted access to the 2020 Copa Libertadores.
📋⚽ Así formaremos esta noche para enfrentar a Junior de Barranquilla en el partido de ida de la final de la Liga Águila II. 🇦🇹#LigaÁguila #SomosEscarlatas pic.twitter.com/6pb9XDsUw5— América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) December 1, 2019
📋 ¡Alineación titular 🆚 @AmericadeCali!— Club Junior FC (@JuniorClubSA) December 1, 2019
👔 Los 11 elegidos para el partido de esta noche.
🏆Liga Aguila | #VamosJunior🔴⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/EZvDvVHJ4T
⚽ ¡Ya estamos en el Metropolitano! Nuestros jugadores ultiman detalles para disputar el partido de ida de la gran final de la Liga Águila II. 👹🇦🇹#SomosEscarlatas pic.twitter.com/wGSwMvTUuT— América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) December 1, 2019
We're just under an hour from kick-off!
💥Partidazoooo💥— DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) December 1, 2019
⚽️ @JuniorClubSA recibe en el Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez a @AmericadeCali por la gran final - ida de la #LigaAguila II-2019, este será un partido inolvidable donde los dos equipos lo dejarán todo por estar más cerca de la estrella.⭐️
¿Quién ganará hoy? pic.twitter.com/97lroRXtEX
First Assistant: Alexander Guzmán.
Second Assistant: Herminzul Calderón.
Fourth Offical: Mauricio Pérez.
VAR Official: Nicolás Gallo.
Assistant VAR Offical: Alexander León.
#VAR— DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) December 1, 2019
⚽️ La FIFA e IFAB certifican al estadio Metropolitano de Barranquilla para la utilización de la tecnológica VAR, en las competencias DIMAYOR. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/T1JoYVKmSX
If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz USA
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
They bested Santa Fe, Alianza Petrolera and Deportivo Cali to earn a spot on the finals.
Con el apoyo de nuestra gran afición, esta noche logramos un triunfo que nos invita a soñar. ¡Juntos venceremos! 👹🇦🇹#SomosEscarlatas pic.twitter.com/dTFhzYoZB6— América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) November 29, 2019
🤩| ¡Confiamos en nosotros, creemos en ustedes! #VamosJunior🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/PvdPUXFqJH— Club Junior FC (@JuniorClubSA) December 1, 2019
They hope to close the decade with their first title since 2008 when they defeated Independiente Medellin in the Finalización finals.
If they reach the title, this will be their fourteenth crown in the Colombian first division.
They won the 2018 Finalización against Independiente Medellin and the 2019 Apertura over Deportivo Pasto.
A victory in the series against América would mean their tenth title, which would place them as the fourth most prolific side of Colombian football.
My name is Juan Pablo Roríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
