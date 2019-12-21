Liverpool vs Flamengo Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Image: Getty Images/Etuso Hara

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
111' Diego booked for a late challenge on Milner.
107' Barbosa puts an effort wide. Alisson probably had it covered.
Back underway...
The second period of extra time begins.
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo
The first period of extra time comes to a close and Liverpool have the lead.

Divock Origi comes on for the goalscorer, Firmino.

104' Shouts for handball after a Liverpool corner but nothing given.

Substitute James Milner receives a yellow for a later challenge.

101' Changes as Keita is replaced by Milner for Liverpool.

Flamengo also make a change as Lincoln comes on for Gerson.

100' Now Salah has a good effort saved by the keeper!
GOAAAL! LIVERPOOL BREAK THE DEADLOCK!
Firmino puts Liverpool ahead! Mane makes a fantastic run and picks out the Brazilian in the box who takes a couple of touches before drilling it into the back of the net.

Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo

97' Keita has a shot blocked after some good build up down the left flank.
94' Van Dijk forced to make a headed clearance. The resulting corner is poor.
92' Barbosa down with cramp. Being taken off on a stretcher but back on his feet now and will come back on.
First period of extra time underway.
FT: Liverpool 0-0 Flamengo
Extra time will decide this game.
No penalty. Given a goal kick.
90+1' VAR checking a penalty for Liverpool. Mane brought down. Checking whether it was inside or outside the box.
Five minutes added at the end of the second half.
89' Vitinho booked for a foul on Keita.
84' Henderson draws a fantastic save from Alves with an effort from distance. Keeper down with cramp again.
Flamengo Substitution
81' Diego on for Everton Ribeiro.
Chance for Liverpool
80' Alexander-Arnold has an effort from distance deflected into the hands of the Flamengo keeper. 

Salah booked moments later, much to the dissatisfaction of the crowd. Probably not a foul in the first place.

76' Liverpool have the ball in the back of the net but Salah is a couple of yards offside.

Flamengo make their first change as Vitinho comes on for De Arrascaeta.

74' Lallana replaces the injured Oxlade-Chamberlain
72' Ox in serious pain and is down receiving treatment. Not good for Liverpool.
68' Barbosa attempts an overhead kick but it's well-read by Alisson who gets down to make the save.
66' Barbosa gets a shot away but it's blocked by Van Dijk.
59' Salah fires an effort over the bar but the flag goes up for offside anyway.
57' Brief stoppage in play as Rafinha receives treatment. 
54' Alisson is charged down and nearly gifts Flamengo an opener. Lucky escape for Liverpool.
52' Barbosa lifts an effort over the bar for Flamengo. Seconds later Alisson is forced into a save to deny Barbosa once again after a mistake from Alexander-Arnold.
49' Alexander-Arnold will a fantastic cross into the box to pick out Salah. The Egyptian takes it first time but drags it wide. Liverpool starting the second-half how the started the first, brightly. 
HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?!
47' Nearly a world-class goal for Liverpool as Henderson picks out Firmino in the box.

The Brazilian's touch allows him to get a shot away and it nearly goes in off the inside of the post but somehow it goes wide.

Back underway in Qatar...
Flamengo kick off the second half.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Flamengo
A bright start for the Reds, but Flamengo creating the better chances late on.

Much of the conversation will be about the performance of the referee, though. Poor for both sides.

45+1' Mane booked for Liverpool. The Liverpool forward pulled back, Mane reacts and receives a booking.
41' Now Henderson brought down in the box after a Liverpool free-kick. Given in Flamengo's favour.
39' Keita taken out attempting to play a one-two with Salah. Refs wave play on. 
36' Liverpool have a good opportunity to counter but Salah's cross-field pass is cut out. 
31' Another Flamengo chance but Barbosa scuffs his shot. Liverpool struggling after a positive start, the Reds unable to keep possession.
HUGE CHANCE!
26' Alexander-Arnold gets caught out and Gomez has to make a vital recovery run. Henrique with the chance.
25' Things have settled in Qatar after a flurry of early chances for Liverpool. Flamengo defending well, the Reds now conceding a few opportunities. 
23' Van Dijk has to make a vital clearance to deny a certain Flamengo goal. Poor pass out from the back gifting the Brazilian side the opportunity. 
20' Chance for Flamengo but a decent ball in evades any white shirts in the box. Let off for Liverpool.
15' Keita makes a great tackle but the referee blows for a free-kick. Liverpool players furious.
CLOSE!
5' Alexander-Arnold extremely close to opening the scoring as he has a go from a long way out. Just wide.
4' Another chance goes amiss for Liverpool. This time Salah gets in behind the Flamengo back line and picks out Keita in the box. Over the bar.
3' De Arrascaeta with a shot for Flamengo but its wide
HUGE CHANCE!
1' Almost straight away Firmino gets in behind the Flamengo defence but fires his effort over the bar! The Reds have started well in Qatar.
KICK OFF!
Mo Salah gets things underway...
The teams are out!
Kick off shortly...
30 minutes till kick off!
Just under half an hour until the final is set to get underway in Qatar!
Flamengo Team News
Liverpool Team News
Van Dijk starts and Wijnaldum makes the bench. Host of youngsters make the squad as well, including Harvey Elliott.
What Jorge Jesus had to say...
Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus was full of praise for the Reds in his pre-match press conference, saying: "Jurgen Klopp has been with the team for many years and has accomplished a lot with them, not only in the English league. They won the European Champions League. So, Liverpool have left their mark in world football.

"We won the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, so there are great similarities between Liverpool and Flamengo in terms of their international presence."

 

Reds targeting glory
Speaking to the press on Friday, Klopp said: "We are here and we - my team - want to win the competition, even when we know it is very difficult because the other team is really, really good, but that's how it is with the big competitions.

"We cannot make the competition bigger for Europe as it is maybe, but for us it is the most important in the moment because we are here, it is the only game we have to play tomorrow, so let's try everything."

38 years in the making
A more familiar Liverpool team
Key players are expected to take to the field in tonight's game, after Klopp named a rather unusual side on Wednesday.

Jordan Henderson filled in at centre-half in the absence of  an ill Van Dijk, but the Dutchman is expected to return to action this evening.

Wijnaldum limped off injured in their league victory over Watford last weekend, though he still travelled with the squad to Qatar this week.

Klopp provided an update in Friday's press conference: “Virg was part of training today, Gini had a session today. We will see how it will look at the end.”

Flamengo will be tough to beat
The Brazilian side enjoyed a fantastic year winning the Brasileirão, 16 points clear of second-placed Santos FC.

Jorge Jesus took charge in June of this year, bringing a European style of play to the side having previously managed in Portugal, including Benfica. 

Previous meetings
Given the two sides play in completely different continents, it's no surprise they've only faced each other once before.

They met in the 1981 Intercontinental Cup, contested just over 38 years ago in Tokyo.

A star-studded Liverpool side consisting of names like Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ray Kennedy and Alan Hansen fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hand's of tonight's opponents. 

A competition Liverpool are yet to win
The Reds have taken part in the FIFA Club World Cup once before following their Champions League triumph in 2005.

They faced São Paulo in the final but fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Manchester United remain the only English club to have won the competition, but that could change should Jurgen Klopp's side emerge victorious in Qatar.

Route to the final
Liverpool qualified for the competition after winning the UEFA Champions League earlier this year. The Reds entered at the semi-final stage and overcame Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday to secure their spot in tonight's final.

Flamengo qualified for this year's tournament after beating River Plate in the The 2019 Copa Libertadores Final last month. The Brazilian outfit faced Al-Hilal in the semi-final on Tuesday night and came from behind to win 3-1.

Kick off time
The Club World Cup Final is set to be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 GMT.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this FIFA Club World Cup final clash between Liverpool and Flamengo.
VAVEL Logo