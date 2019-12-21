Liverpool vs Flamengo Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Divock Origi comes on for the goalscorer, Firmino.
Substitute James Milner receives a yellow for a later challenge.
Flamengo also make a change as Lincoln comes on for Gerson.
Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo
Salah booked moments later, much to the dissatisfaction of the crowd. Probably not a foul in the first place.
Flamengo make their first change as Vitinho comes on for De Arrascaeta.
The Brazilian's touch allows him to get a shot away and it nearly goes in off the inside of the post but somehow it goes wide.
Much of the conversation will be about the performance of the referee, though. Poor for both sides.
Nosso Time é a Gente em Campo! O Mengão está escalado para enfrentar o Liverpool pela decisão do Mundial de Clubes. VAMOS, FLAMENGO! #FLAxLIV #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/dkUiffLn8q — Flamengo (@Flamengo) December 21, 2019
🔴 #ClubWC final team news 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2019
How we line-up this evening 👊
"We won the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, so there are great similarities between Liverpool and Flamengo in terms of their international presence."
"We cannot make the competition bigger for Europe as it is maybe, but for us it is the most important in the moment because we are here, it is the only game we have to play tomorrow, so let's try everything."
Then it was Dalglish & Zico. Now it's Salah & Gabigol.
A clash 38 years in the making. O último round!
#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/CiC79lLZMz — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 19, 2019
Jordan Henderson filled in at centre-half in the absence of an ill Van Dijk, but the Dutchman is expected to return to action this evening.
Wijnaldum limped off injured in their league victory over Watford last weekend, though he still travelled with the squad to Qatar this week.
Klopp provided an update in Friday's press conference: “Virg was part of training today, Gini had a session today. We will see how it will look at the end.”
Jorge Jesus took charge in June of this year, bringing a European style of play to the side having previously managed in Portugal, including Benfica.
They met in the 1981 Intercontinental Cup, contested just over 38 years ago in Tokyo.
A star-studded Liverpool side consisting of names like Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ray Kennedy and Alan Hansen fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hand's of tonight's opponents.
They faced São Paulo in the final but fell to a 1-0 defeat.
Manchester United remain the only English club to have won the competition, but that could change should Jurgen Klopp's side emerge victorious in Qatar.
Flamengo qualified for this year's tournament after beating River Plate in the The 2019 Copa Libertadores Final last month. The Brazilian outfit faced Al-Hilal in the semi-final on Tuesday night and came from behind to win 3-1.
Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 GMT.