The impact of Chicharito's move to MLS

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is just about to be announced by the LA. Galaxy as their new player in order to replace the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Is it the best decision for the Mexican striker to end his European run and come to MLS?

If something has characterized Javier Hernández throughout his career, it is his perseverance to keep playing in the best leagues in the world. Since he emigrated from Chivas in 2010 to Manchester United the 'Chicharito' brand has exploded and risen its value.

In his European career, the prolific striker played in some the best clubs of the different European leagues such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla. It should be noted that Javier was the third top scorer of United only behind Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford during his stay with the Red Devils. Javier says goodbye to Europe with 126 goals in 333 games, with the main objective of getting more minutes, something that his last club coudn't offer him. He wants to play.

The statistics undoubtedly support the signing but aside from the stuff inside the pitch, his value in terms of business has been one of the main magnets for the MLS. He arrives at a team in which he will be the new face of the franchise, the spotlight will be on him and his performance on and off the pitch will be the closely followed by the media. The commercial potential of the Chicharito vs Carlos Vela rivalry within the City of Los Angeles, the ticket sales, the merchandise sales and a new MLS ambassador are things that LA Galaxy win with this transfer.

Hernández has already demonstrated his potential as an elite player and his hunger for triumph throughout his career. He now wants more game time and the chance to enjoy the game he is passionate about. This tranfer will fulfill both his personal and professional objectives.

"Chicharito" and his new club will be a great love story: Galaxy and MLS will give him what he wants and the Mexican player will surely reciprocate.