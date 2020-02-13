Correcaminos vs Tampico: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Ascenso MX

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Correcaminos vs Tampico Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: SKY Sport
If you want to directly stream it: SKY Sport app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Correcaminos Last Lineup
Fraga, Riestra, Valadéz, Martínez, García, Maya, Rentería, González, Mena, Alvarado, Osorio
Tampico's Last Lineup
Jiménez, González, Aguirre, Escobar, García, De Buen, Ortega, Ávila, Villa, Ocejo and Prieto.
REFEREE!
Central Referee Correcaminos vs Tampico ; will be Adalid Maganda assisted by Jesús Soto and Pedro Ramírez de líneas. Fourth Official will be Edgar Morales.
THERE WILL BE A GOOD ENTRANCE!
The Clásico de Tamaulipas in its 35th edition will have good attendance because it is common that for that meeting the tickets are sold out, adding now the good step that both sets have looking for the championship.
WITHOUT VIOLENCE!
The day before the press conference, Correcaminos strategist Roberto Hernandez , before the game said that passions have no reason to run high and hopes for a duel without violence on Mars R Gomez.
RUN AND GO!
Those from the capital of Tamaulipas have a quota of 6 goals produced on the three dates, while the number of goals received has the same amount as scored.
BALANCE!
Tampico Madero throughout the tournament has a total of four goals, while the goals they received are a total of 3. In this game they will try to leave their goal at zero and annihilate their opponent.
The renewed Roadrunner does not want to miss the opportunity to continue climbing the ladder and will be looking for success. The feathered ones come from being defeated 4-0 by the Mineros de Zacatecas team as visitors, while at home the last performance was won 3-2 by the Cafetaleros team in a closed match.
Tampico Madero's team comes from winning in a game that was bumpy due to repeated fouls to Atlante's team by a score of 2-1, while their last visit defeated the Black Lions with two goals.
It's been a long time since both teams were at the top of the table on the eve of a Clásico Tamaulipeco, regularly one was at the top and the other came to the match with the slogan to win it and get back on track.
The Correcaminos and Tampico team will play this game in the field of the Marte R Gómez Stadium, located in the capital city of Ciudad Victoria, which has a capacity for more than 18 thousand people. The time of the dispute will be at 8:30 p.m. (CDMX Time)
