Colo Colo vs Universidad Católica: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Torneo Nacional 2020

Colo Colo vs Universidad Catolica match.
How to watch Colo Colo vs Universidad Católica Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: DIRECTV Sports.
The goasl scorer Fernando Zampedri!
The Argentine striker has scored three goals for Universidad Catolica, proving his quality as an attacker, even scoring a double in his most recent match against Antofagasta.
Watch out for Leonardo Valencia!
The multi-functional Chilean has been Colo Colo's most important man in all three games of the tournament, not only contributing collectively and individually, but also scoring three goals.
Universidad Catolica´s last lineup
Matias Dituro, Raimundo Rebolledo, Benjamin Kuscevic, Valber Huerta, Alfonso Parot, Ignacio Saavedra, Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, Luciano Aued, Gaston Lezcano, Edson Puch, Fernando Zampedri.
Colo Colo´s last lineup
Brayan Cortes, Oscar Opazo, Julio Alberto Barroso, Juan Manuel Insaurralde, Ronald de la Fuente, Cesar Fuentes, Branco Provoste, Gabriel Suazo, Marcos Bolados, Leonardo Valencia, Javier Parraguez.
Kick-off time
The Colo Colo vs Universidad Catolica match will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, in Santiago, Chile. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00pm ET.
In search of leadership!
Universidad Catolica are undefeated, having won three of their three matches and, after the defeat of Universidad de Chile on this day, if they beat Colo Colo, they would take the lead in the tournament.
Irregular start for Colo Colo
They have only won one of their three matches in the tournament, lost the other two and are in 12th position overall.
This afternoon, date 4 of the Chilean tournament continues with the match between the team coached by Marcelo Espina (Colo Colo) and Ariel Holan (U Catolica).
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Primera Division de Chile: Colo Colo vs Universidad Catolica!
My name is Jahir Cardenas and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.