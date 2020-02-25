Atlanta United vs Motagua: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta United vs Motagua match.
11:36 PMan hour ago

How to watch Atlanta United vs Motagua Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN & FS1.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDNXTRA, FOX Soccer Plus.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:36 PMan hour ago

Motagua Key Player

Rubilio Castillo, forward from Motagua. Given the Honduran team's need to score goals, it will be key for Castillo to be forceful about his scoring options. In addition to his forcefulness, the speed he has can be critical in damaging Atlanta's defense.
Photo: AS USA
Photo: AS USA
11:28 PMan hour ago

Atlanta United Key Player

Gonzalo Martinez, Atlanta United midfielder. He's the different man on the U.S. team. He has a unique talent and will be the man to give him a break in the tightest moments of the game. His intelligence in making filtered passes and collecting free kicks can make all the difference on the night.
Photo: AS USA
Photo: AS USA
11:23 PMan hour ago

Motagua last lineup

J. Rougier; M. Pereira, M. Santos, F. Crisanto, O. Elvir; H. Castellanos, M. Galaviz, K. López, R. Mayorquín; R. Moreira, R. Castillo.
11:20 PMan hour ago

Atlanta United last lineup

B. Guzan; F. Meza, F. Escobar, A. Walks, M. Adams; E. Hyndman, E. Remedi, J. Larentowicz; E. Barco, G. Martínez, J. Martínez.
11:18 PMan hour ago

Referee

For tonight's game, the central referee will be: Keylor Herrera Villalobos.
11:16 PMan hour ago

Motagua, for the miracle in the United States

Dreaming doesn't cost anything and the team coached by Diego Vasquez will be looking to make a splash against one of the candidates to go the furthest in the tournament. Motagua could not take advantage of the condition as local and only tied against Atlanta. With the criterion of visiting goal, at least must go to score a goal at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in order to aspire to advance to the next round.
Photo: Futbolete
Photo: Futbolete
11:12 PMan hour ago

Atlanta, to finish the series

The red-and-black team has everything in its favor to advance to the next round of the continental championship. They made their mission in Honduras by being able to score the away goal in their 1-1 draw with Motagua. Now at home they will have to keep their cool to dominate the game and reach the next round of the tournament.
Photo: La Tribuna
Photo: La Tribuna
11:09 PMan hour ago

Kick-off time 8pm ET

The Atlanta United vs Motagua match will be played at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium, in Atlanta, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
11:06 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Atlanta United vs Motagua

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

11:01 PM2 hours ago
VAVEL Logo