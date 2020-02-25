Atlanta United vs Motagua: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta United vs Motagua match.
How to watch Atlanta United vs Motagua Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN & FS1.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDNXTRA, FOX Soccer Plus.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Motagua Key Player
Rubilio Castillo, forward from Motagua. Given the Honduran team's need to score goals, it will be key for Castillo to be forceful about his scoring options. In addition to his forcefulness, the speed he has can be critical in damaging Atlanta's defense.
Atlanta United Key Player
Gonzalo Martinez, Atlanta United midfielder. He's the different man on the U.S. team. He has a unique talent and will be the man to give him a break in the tightest moments of the game. His intelligence in making filtered passes and collecting free kicks can make all the difference on the night.
Motagua last lineup
J. Rougier; M. Pereira, M. Santos, F. Crisanto, O. Elvir; H. Castellanos, M. Galaviz, K. López, R. Mayorquín; R. Moreira, R. Castillo.
Atlanta United last lineup
B. Guzan; F. Meza, F. Escobar, A. Walks, M. Adams; E. Hyndman, E. Remedi, J. Larentowicz; E. Barco, G. Martínez, J. Martínez.
Referee
For tonight's game, the central referee will be: Keylor Herrera Villalobos.
Motagua, for the miracle in the United States
Dreaming doesn't cost anything and the team coached by Diego Vasquez will be looking to make a splash against one of the candidates to go the furthest in the tournament. Motagua could not take advantage of the condition as local and only tied against Atlanta. With the criterion of visiting goal, at least must go to score a goal at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in order to aspire to advance to the next round.
Atlanta, to finish the series
The red-and-black team has everything in its favor to advance to the next round of the continental championship. They made their mission in Honduras by being able to score the away goal in their 1-1 draw with Motagua. Now at home they will have to keep their cool to dominate the game and reach the next round of the tournament.
Kick-off time 8pm ET
The Atlanta United vs Motagua match will be played at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium, in Atlanta, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Atlanta United vs Motagua!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.