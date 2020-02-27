Seattle Sounders FC vs CD Olimpia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How To Watch (Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League) 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The Sounders are just days away from opening up the 25th MLS season against the Chicago Fire, at home. Looking to be the same team from their 2019 MLS campaign, the Sounders will be on a quest to defend their title in order to secure their third championship this season.
For Seattle, they have made five appearances that date back to 2010-11. The Sounders hold a record of 15-8-5, which is slightly better than their Honduras counterparts. Looking to add to their recent dominance of their domestic league, Seattle does have the upper hand by being at home in front of a raucous crowd that’s one of the best in the league.
Olimpia has made 10 appearances so far in the CCL, ranging back to their 2008-09 campaign. With a record of 18-13-12 and scoring 68 goals, Olimpia will look to add to their CCL dominance if they can pull out a win against the Sounders at home.
Seattle Sounders projected lineup and injury report
Here is a projected lineup for Seattle Sounders: Frei; Tolo-Arreaga-Gomez-Leerdam; Joao Paulo-Delem-Roldan; Morris-Ruidiaz-Jonese Will Bruin is listed out with an ACL injury. Listed as questionable is Nico Lodeiro and Gustav Svensson.
CD Olimpia projected lineup and injury report
Here is a projected lineup for CD Olimpia: Menjivar; Gomez-Casildo-Leveron-Mejia; Reyes-Flores; Pinto-Arboleda-Benguche-Rodriguez. Jorge Alvarez and Michae Chirinos are both listed as out with knee surgeries. Also listed out is Ever Alvarez due to an ACL injury.
The match at CenturyLink will mark the first match to be played since the 2019 MLS Cup against Toronto FC, in which Seattle captured for their second title in franchise history. Deemed a “Fortress,” the Rave Green have not lost in CCL play since a 1-0 loss to Santos Laguna back in 2013.
In order to advance...
In order for Olimpia to advance, they would need to push for a 1-0 result. Seattle will just need to play to a 0-0 draw, and that will see them through to the next round thanks to the away-goal tiebreaker. If for some miraculous reason, the score ends up 2-2, the game will go to penalty kicks.
Who will the winner face?
The winner of this match will meet the Montreal Impact, who defeated Deportivo Saprissa just the other night at Stade Olympique.
History Repeats Itself
This isn’t the first time that these two teams have met. Back in 2015, the two clubs met in the group stage of the CCL. That match ended in a bench clearing brawl in the 97th minute. Well, Olimpia reignited the rivalry in the 24th minute of the first leg when his aerial kick landed into the rib cage of Stefan Frei. “Let’s renew that rivalry. Let’s put some fire in the game,” said former Sounders captain Brad Evans.
New Centerback Pairing
The first leg also debuted the new centerback partnership between Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Xavier Arreaga.
In the last outing, forward Jordan Morris set up Joao Paulo in the sixth minute of play. Paulo then doubled the visitors lead early on in the second half to give the reigning MLS Cup Champions a 2-0 lead. But Olimpia came roaring back in the second half behind a Yustin Arboleda brace, that sealed a 2-2 draw. The debut of Paulo lived up to the hype. Besides his goal scoring abilities, the Brazilian showed his ability to pass and contribute on both sides of the ball.
The Seattle Sounders strut into CenturyLink Field with a pair of away goals in their back pocket as they face CD Olimpia in the second leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16.
