Columbus Crew vs New York City FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Columbus Crew vs New York City FC match.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: YES Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
New York City FC: Last Lineup
Johnson; Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Matarrita, Medina, Ring, Moralez, Sands, Mitrita, Castellanos
Columbus Crew: Last Lineup
Room; Afful, Williams, Mensah, Maloney, Artur, Trapp, Diaz, Santos, Mokhtar, Zardes
New York City FC: Team News
New York City FC will be without new signing Gudmundur Thórarinsson for the opening game of the season. Gudmundur is out with a lower-body injury. The fans will be gutted to not be able to see their new man.
Columbus Crew: Team News
The Columbus Crew are coming into their opening fixture of the season with a clean bill of health, something that all their fans will love to hear. One of the Crew's main issues last year was the multiple injuries they suffered to key players in their squad. With no injuries to report, the Crew will be expected to go full strength. Columbus fans will be hoping that the injury bug can stay away this year.
On the road again...
For the 6th time in a row, New York City FC will be starting their season away from Yankee Stadium. The team has fared quite well on their day 1 travels, going a strong 2-1-2 (W-L-D) in their season openers. The past experience of going on the road first and being successful should help the team in this scenario. Can they do it again?
The start of something special?
After a disappointing 2019 MLS campaign, the Columbus Crew has been ambitious in the winter transfer window after signing Lucas Zelarayan, Darlington Nagbe, and Vito Wormgoor, among other solid signings. The previously successful Caleb Porter will be looking to improve upon last year's 10th place finish with the much more talented squad he has at his disposal. Many pundits have high expectations for Columbus but can they live up to the hype?
Kick-off time
The Columbus Crew vs New York City FC match will be played at the MAPFRE, in Columbus, Ohio. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MLS match: Columbus Crew vs New York City FC!
My name is Gavin and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.