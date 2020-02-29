Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire match.
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN, ESPN Deportes USA.

If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN, ESPN Deportes+ USA.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Chicago Fire: Last Lineup

Kronholm; Kappelhof, Schweinsteiger, Calvo, Bornstein, Bronico, McCarty, Katai, Gaitan, Frankowski, Sapong
Seattle Sounders: Last Lineup

Frei; Leerdam, O'Neill, Arreaga, Tolo, Roldan, Delem, Jones, Paulo, Morris, Ruidiaz
Chicago Fire: Team News

Similar to their opponents, there are no injuries to report for the Chicago Fire. However, they have signed a lot of players very close to the start of the season, so expect a big-name player to be on the bench. Chicago fans will be wishing for a relatively injury-free season for the team.
Seattle Sounders: Team News

By the looks of it, Seattle has a clean bill of health to start the new season. The Sounders fans will be hoping that the injury bug does not come around this season. If it does, any potential success could be in doubt.
Time to start anew

The Chicago Fire basically hit the reset button this offseason. They moved back to Soldier Field, they hired a new coach, they changed their logo, and they got rid of all three of their DPs. The fans will hope that the total restart will be the catalyst for future success.
A repeat on the cards?

Seattle was the MLS Cup Champions last year, yet somehow they've improved their squad. With the key additions of Joao Paulo and Yeimar Gomez Andrade, the sky is the limit for the 2019 champs. Will the fans see a repeat this year or will another team take Seattle's thrown? 
Kick-off time

The Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire match will be played at the CenturyLink Field, in Seattle, Washington. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MLS match: Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire! 

My name is Gavin and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

