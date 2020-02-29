Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN, ESPN Deportes USA.
If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN, ESPN Deportes+ USA.
Chicago Fire: Last Lineup
Kronholm; Kappelhof, Schweinsteiger, Calvo, Bornstein, Bronico, McCarty, Katai, Gaitan, Frankowski, Sapong
Seattle Sounders: Last Lineup
Frei; Leerdam, O'Neill, Arreaga, Tolo, Roldan, Delem, Jones, Paulo, Morris, Ruidiaz
Chicago Fire: Team News
Similar to their opponents, there are no injuries to report for the Chicago Fire. However, they have signed a lot of players very close to the start of the season, so expect a big-name player to be on the bench. Chicago fans will be wishing for a relatively injury-free season for the team.
Seattle Sounders: Team News
By the looks of it, Seattle has a clean bill of health to start the new season. The Sounders fans will be hoping that the injury bug does not come around this season. If it does, any potential success could be in doubt.
Time to start anew
The Chicago Fire basically hit the reset button this offseason. They moved back to Soldier Field, they hired a new coach, they changed their logo, and they got rid of all three of their DPs. The fans will hope that the total restart will be the catalyst for future success.
A repeat on the cards?
Seattle was the MLS Cup Champions last year, yet somehow they've improved their squad. With the key additions of Joao Paulo and Yeimar Gomez Andrade, the sky is the limit for the 2019 champs. Will the fans see a repeat this year or will another team take Seattle's thrown?
Kick-off time
The Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire match will be played at the CenturyLink Field, in Seattle, Washington. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
